Andreja with a big gun in Starfield
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Starfield

How to craft ammunition in Starfield

For all of your gunslinging needs.
Image of Anish Nair
Anish Nair
|
Published: Jun 11, 2024 02:48 am

Starfield has a plethora of weapons to shred your enemies with. From laser weapons to ballistic weapons, what makes them work is a steady supply of ammunition. There are different ways to acquire ammo, but can you craft some yourself?

Ammo crafting in Starfield explained

Before the June 9 update, there was no way to craft ammo in Starfield. Bethesda mentioned that since ammo crafting was available in previous games like Fallout 4 and Fallout 76, and was highly requested by fans, it finally decided to add it in the June 9 update. Crafting ammunition follows a similar process to crafting other items in Starfield.

An image showcasing weapon ammo crafting in Starfield.
Open the research lab terminal to find this new feature. Screenshot via Bethesda Softworks YouTube

Simply head to a research lab and access the terminal. Navigate to the new weaponry tab and search for the ammunition of your choice. The ammunition will have different component requirements depending on the weapon you use. Once you have the required amount and type of components, you can craft ammunition like any other product.

If you don’t have enough components to craft ammunition, you can acquire some the old-fashioned way: by raiding outposts. When you find an outpost taken over by Spacers or raiders of the Crimson Fleet, you can take them out and forage their ammunition supplies. If you get lucky, you might find components needed to craft ammunition here.

If raiding isn’t your cup of tea, you can purchase components or mine them yourself by creating outposts. Having a steady supply of the minerals and components you require will ensure you never run out of ammo with the new crafting system.

