Starfield: Can you craft ammo? Ammo crafting, explained

Starfield allows you to craft a number of different items, including resources, healing supplies, and mods for your weapon or spacesuit. As some players have certainly noticed, though, there is no visible location to craft any ammo in the Settled Systems.

In previous Bethesda games, namely Fallout 4 and Fallout 76, you are able to craft any kind of ammo that is available in the world. This allows you to ensure you never have to go out and source your own ammo from vendors, the bodies of dead enemies, or random containers. Starfield players were hoping to have a similar system in place so they could never run out of ammunition for their shiny new space weapons. So far, though, it doesn’t seem like there’s any way to stockpile ammo through crafting.

In the guide below, I will explain whether it’s possible to craft your own ammo in Starfield or not.

Can you craft ammo in Starfield?

Neon is a great place to buy ammo and anything else you might need. | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unfortunately, the official answer to this question is no, you cannot craft any type of ammunition in Starfield. This is puzzling to many members of the community as ammo crafting would give players more of a reason to mine minerals at Outposts and ensure they never run out of a certain ammunition type during combat.

But, for unexplained reasons, ammo crafting is not currently in Starfield, officially. I say officially because, of course, there is a mod that allows you to craft pretty much every piece of utility that you can’t currently craft in the game. This includes ammo as well as other items such as Digipicks, grenades, and Med Packs.

Naturally, only PC players can access this mod, which is called “Craftable Ammo and Utilities” on Nexus Mods. Install mods at your own risk, but this one seems fairly safe and straightforward. It simply gives you new options to craft all types of ammo at an Industrial Workbench, as well as Med Packs at a Pharmaceutical Lab.

Perhaps Bethesda will give players the ability to craft ammo and other supplies in a future update or possibly DLC. For now, though, players have to use a third-party mod or source their ammo from vendors and dead enemies in Starfield.

