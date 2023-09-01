How does Starfield perform on Xbox Series S?

It runs better than you might think.

As Starfield is quite an extensive game, not only in download size but also in terms of requirements, many are questioning whether they’ll be able to run Starfield on their Xbox Series S console, and if you can, does it run well?

Starfield performance on Xbox Series S

For the most part, Starfield can run a solid 30 FPS on the Xbox Series S through most of the cutscenes, exploration, and adventures across the stars. However, there is one place where the performance dips and your game may stutter: the two biggest cities.

While it’s not ideal and frustrating, it’s also not gamebreaking. It’s possible to endure the drops and stutters now and then. You just have to get in and get out quickly and wish on the stars you can make it through the city without too many problems.

Another important thing to note about playing Starfield on Xbox Series S is you’ll be playing at 900p. Although the graphics will still be clear and beautiful, they won’t be as defined or intricate as they appear on the Xbox Series X.

For larger objects and structures, everything renders roughly the same for both consoles. It’s just the smaller details or ones at a great distance on the Xbox Series S that aren’t as defined. But it doesn’t take away from the experience or devalue it in any way.

What I like to do is go into the settings and play around. Whether it’s the lightning, contrast, or something else, I like to tweak them a little to find the best video output for me. Sometimes, even changing lighting can make a big difference.

It doesn’t always work, but you may find you’ll get a somewhat better image by slightly adjusting Starfield’s video and graphics settings. That being said, as the resolution is 900p, there isn’t a lot you can do to enhance it.

Overall, Starfield runs well on the Xbox Series S, and you should have no trouble other than in the major cities.

