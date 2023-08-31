Final Fantasy meets Starfield in this hilarious audition from Clive Rosfield

Following the recent news that the Starfield protagonist almost had a voice—similar to that of the Fallout 4 protagonist—it’s no surprise the fan base of the game is curious to know what the intergalactic explorer could have sounded like.

Could they have had a deep and brooding voice to go with a tragic backstory or a mischievous and light voice befitting of a rogue looking for their next space gig? The truth is we will never know, but it’s always fun to speculate.

One person who took this speculation a step further is voice actor Ben Starr, known for playing the main character of Final Fantasy XVI, Clive Rosfield. Starr posted a rather hilarious “failed” audition for the role of the Starfield protagonist to his Twitter account yesterday, showing us what it could have sounded like had Clive himself swapped out The Invictus sword for a spacesuit.

Footage of my failed audition to voice the silent protagonist in #Starfield. https://t.co/3JBXwRyO3S pic.twitter.com/tghOtfTsa3 — Ben Starr (@The_Ben_Starr) August 30, 2023

Some highlights of the audition include Starr trying to explain what exactly a “starfield” is (spoiler alert: it’s a field of stars), some rather impressive laser gun noises (complete with matching hand gestures), some bombastic side eye as Starr intermittently repeats the word “starfield,” and the words “chonker,” “whopper,” and “plah-nette” being used to describe various deep space wonders.

One thing is abundantly clear from this “failed” audition, though: Starr is the Starfield protagonist we need, but not the one we deserve right now. Come on Mr. Howard, get this man into the DLC.

