Dr Disrespect claims he was rejected Starfield sponsorship over ‘past controversies’

Dr Disrespect claimed on Sept. 2 he was prevented from working with Bethesda on a Starfield sponsorship due to “past controversies.”

The streamer was eager to test the game out, but he was unable to get sponsorship or even early access. To understand what the staff was referring to, the streamer scanned the social media of Bethesda’s head of publishing, Pete Hines.

“He, him… now everything is starting to make sense,” he said on his stream while reading Hines’ X (formerly known as Twitter) profile.

He referred to the stance he took on Activision’s decision to ban NICKMERCS’s Call of Duty skin in June due to his controversial comments on Pride Month. In response, the Dr Disrespect boycotted Warzone.

Some of these poor young people are just depressed. No life experience and completely misdirected by the internet.



Look at my words being taken out of context here. Their insecurities are obvious.



Politics should stay out of the video game industry entirely along with people… https://t.co/sjGeHEntsT — Dr Disrespect (@DrDisrespect) September 3, 2023

Dr Disrespect received backlash on social media after he expressed disappointment over Bethesda refusing to work with him due to “past controversies.”

He responded to the controversy by explaining the clip was taken out of context and misunderstood, and that “politics should stay out of the video game industry entirely along with people like this.”

Despite being denied sponsorship, Dr Disrespect played Starfield on the day of the title’s early launch. His livestream lasted for over 10 hours.

