DiCaprio in space: Starfield player perfectly recreates Hollywood actor

You’ve seen Leonardo DiCaprio drown in a freezing ocean in Titanic, conquer the financial world in The Wolf of Wall Street, and hunt down the man who betrayed him in The Revenant. But, have you seen him in space?

Well, if you’ve watched Don’t Look Up, you’ve probably seen him dealing with space-related problems, but you haven’t actually seen him in space. Well, recently, one player remade the renowned Hollywood actor in Starfield, which they shared under Sept. 17’s Reddit post, and the similarities are astonishing.

A player called BigChungusSupremex did their best to recreate Leo in the newest Bethesda title. Frankly speaking, they did a really great job. Only one photo of DiCaprio was shared on Reddit, but it was enough to spot stunning similarities.

BigChungusSupremex’s Leo has almost the same facial features, including almost identical eyes, eyebrows, facial hair, and cheekbones. He’s just brilliant, and if you don’t agree, we recommend you watch some of DiCaprio’s movies to remember how he looks on camera.

I’m not alone in the opinion that this recreation of DiCaprio is great. “This is excellent,” reads the top comment, and many other players in the comments agree. One even pointed out this version of Leo looks straight as if it were from the movie The Departed, and it’s impossible to disagree.

With DiCaprio being 48 years old, maybe it’s about time he finally did a movie featuring him in space. In the end, he’s running out of roles he hasn’t played yet. He’s been the biggest trickster in the world in Catch Me If You Can, went insane (or not, like some believe) in Shutter Island, and even played another actor in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Sounds like going to space would fit him just right. Maybe he can even star in a Starfield adaptation since Bethesda already allowed Amazon to reimagine Fallout for TV screens. We can only hope.

