Can you play a pacifist run in Starfield?

One of the things a lot of players love to do in Bethesda titles like Fallout and Elder Scrolls is pacifist runs. They try to finish the story without killing any humans, and in some cases, anything at all, which can often be done by using things like non-lethal abilities and weapons.

It forces players to come up with creative solutions in a lot of scenarios that pop up, adding an extra element to the challenge. I like to think of it as speedrunning with a non-violent twist.

But sadly, it’s not always possible to do pacifist runs because some quests force players to kill enemies. For that reason, a lot of people including myself are eager to know whether it’s possible to do pacifist runs in Starfield.

Is it possible to do a pacifist run in Starfield?

In short, the answer is no, it is not possible to do pacifist runs in Starfield, at least not entirely.

Players can use things like speech, persuasion, and non-lethal weapons to have a pacifistic approach to a lot of situations throughout the story, but not all of them. Some missions will inevitably involve violence, according to Bethesda’s comments in Discord Q&A on Aug. 16.

While this might be disappointing to players who were looking forward to the thrill of pacifism, it won’t stop them from attempting to do them by inflicting as little harm as possible. That’s how it worked in Fallout 4, and it was still plenty of fun and rewarding to do.

Related: Starfield will let you recruit a staggering number of companions—way more than Fallout 4

Plus, there’s always a chance that modders might even create mods to make it possible for players to do a proper pacifist run by adding extra non-violent options in those quests. So, it’d be unwise to rule it out entirely.

About the author