Can Xbox Game Pass subscribers get into Starfield early access?

If you’re a current Xbox Game Pass subscriber and are looking to get in on the early access action for Starfield, you’ve probably been wondering if that’s even possible.

If you thought you’d have to wait till the game launches on Sept. 6 to explore Bethesda’s first original IP in 25 years, well, we’ve got good news for you.

The game will be added to Microsoft’s subscription service on launch day much like Halo Infinite did two years ago. However, you’d be forgiven for thinking that early access wouldn’t apply to the copy of the game you were planning to access through Game Pass.

Can you play Starfield early access with Xbox Game Pass?

If you’re a current Game Pass subscriber and you upgrade to the premium edition, you’ll be able to play the game in early access starting Sept. 1. Just pay the $34.99 through the Xbox Game Store and be a current subscriber to Game Pass, and you’ll be able to play the early access.

This is a huge savings, as the premium edition costs a cool $99.99. You’d be forgive for thinking dropping a hundred bucks was the only way you’d get to play the game five days early.

An Xbox Ga,me Pass subscription is $10.99 a month making it technically $46 to get early access—with the added bonus of also being able to get any other game available on Game Pass, of course. A retail copy of the base game is $69.99. So, if you’re a subscriber or just want to save a few bucks, today is your lucky day.

In addition to the early access, you’ll get the game’s first story DLC, Shattered Space, a Constellation skin pack, access to a digital artbook, and the game’s soundtrack.

Microsoft recently discontinued the $1 price for a first month’s subscription of Game Pass, most likely because this is the biggest Xbox release in years.

We’ll be blasting off into Starfield for early access so keep it tuned here for guides, news, and of course our review of the game.

