Bon appétit: You can now eat food directly from Starfield’s environment

Starfield’s new update lets players eat and drink things right away when they find them, without having to use their inventory. This is something players have wanted since the game first came out and the developers clearly caught wind and made it happen.

For many, it was the highlight of the Nov. 8 update, with many players already describing it as “such a nice quality-of-life improvement.” The biggest benefit is Starfield players can fill up their health quickly anytime they need to without breaking the immersion to open a menu. This is really helpful, especially during fights.

The community liked this new feature so much that some players started asking around to see if there was a special mod for other Bethesda titles like The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim or Fallout 4 that would let them do this too. It also left some wondering if the devs could also make it possible for them to read books they find in the world without having to loot them.

The update also included a bunch of other gameplay improvements. It made sneaking around in the game smoother, fixed bizarre bugs where characters could show up without heads or clothes, and took care of other problems like weapons not shooting, the mouse acting weird, and a rare issue where you could lose your home ship. It also fixed challenges and things that weren’t working right with the ship repair technicians.

It also made things look and run better. For PC players, the game now supports NVIDIA DLSS, which makes the graphics sharper without slowing things down. The team fixed some memory problems and leaks that were causing the game to stutter or slow. Plus, they’ve worked on making the game more stable, so it should crash less and play more smoothly.

But while these other changes are all well and good, the hottest news is the fact players can now eat and drink things right away. This change shows the devs really pay attention to what players say and are happy to work on suggestions.

This November patch is available to download for Starfield on all consoles.