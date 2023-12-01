Apparently, moons in Starfield can collide with planets—but it isn’t as epic as it sounds

Starfield devs Bethesda have boasted a lot about the sheer number of planets you can visit in the game, but when something as massive as one colliding with a moon happens, well, it’s not quite as cool as you’d think.

The moment a moon came into contact with a planet was captured by Redditor DuctTapeNinja99 and shared to the Starfield Subreddit on Dec. 30, and while the video might not be long, you’ll quickly get the point. Nothing really even happens even though it’s two massive space objects colliding, leaving us very disappointed.

As you can see things start pretty epic, but the second the planet passes the player’s moon, it disappears. Honestly, it’s not all that surprising. If it destroyed everything, droves of grumpy players would complain about losing their outposts after spending countless hours upgrading.

The likelihood of seeing this happen seems low, so going to all the events to code in a catastrophic event just for one or two players isn’t the Bethesda way, as a developer for the company explained earlier this year. Still, it would have been nice to see something special happen.

Little secrets like this have been popping up more frequently as players continue their search through Starfield, most having finished the game at least once if not more. One player who did it 33 times. Bethesda RPGs tend to have longevity, so maybe we’ll find even more interactions like this in the coming years. Let’s just hope they’re a little more exciting.

There are still plenty of planets to explore. If haven’t yet tried Starfield, the game is available on Xbox and PC, and on both devices, you can play for free with a Game Pass subscription.