Absurd Starfield bug makes key companion literally lose her head

In a true Bethesda fashion, Starfield brought us a range of hilarious and weird bugs. One of those bugs completely removes Andreja’s head.

On Sept. 14, Marcus “Notch” Persson posted a screenshot from the game saying that recruitable companion Andreja’s head vanished, and restarting the game didn’t help. She also refuses to wear space suits that would cover the void on her shoulders.

Oh Bethesda, you so jank.



Andreja's head vanished a few missions ago (restarting the game doesn't help, it's permacloaked), and she refuses to wear space suits, making this tender moment quite hilarious. pic.twitter.com/SRxIPvyCMh — notch (@notch) September 14, 2023

It’s not the first time this bug appeared, as over a week ago the same bug appeared on Reddit. The top suggestion to fix it is: “Assign her to your ship. Then tell her you want to go your separate ways & then go back to your ship. She should have a face again”.

Multiple players confirmed this fix helped them and the bug doesn’t seem to come back after that. Other solutions include loading an older save and saving the file manually to reload the game. A Twitter user also said that Andreja can return to normal after playing a few missions.

Fans saw this as a good moment to joke about “Isn’t things like that the reason we play Bethesda games?” referring to multiple bugs in other Bethesda games like Skyrim and Fallout 76. It is funny and true in some way, but Starfield is still crushing it in terms of story and classic Bethesda RPG elements regardless of bugs.

For now, there is no official information regarding this specific bug, but Bethesda put out a blog post where it talked about regular updates and community-requested features. So the bug will likely get fixed in due time.

