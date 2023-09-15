A quarter of Starfield players haven’t even gone to space yet

Starfield is a game about space, spaceship building, and space battles. Can you imagine not leaving from the starting planet in this game?

According to the Xbox achievement stats shared by a Redditor on Sept. 14, only 75 percent of players have the “For All, Into the Starfield” achievement. To get this achievement, you have to enter space for the first time.

Unsurprisingly, this seems to be another bug in Starfield. One fan said: “The achievement never popped for me on PC, and I’m on NG+2,” with NG+2 meaning that they are on their third playthrough of the game (New Game+ 2).

Other players confirmed they don’t have the achievement despite exploring every inch of space. Because there were no achievements in the early access version of the game, players only started earning achievements after the official release, missing out on some of the early ones.

Using commands and mods in Starfield can also disable achievements. “Doesn’t even have to be heavily modded. Just using a console command is enough.” another player noted.

If you are using mods in the game, one player shared a mod that will re-enable achievements. This mod will not work retroactively for any achievements you already completed though. But it can be a good solution for a fresh playthrough.

Keep in mind that Starfield will be receiving patches in the next months. According to Bethesda’s Sep. 13 blog post, we will see regular updates to the game that will fix multiple bugs.

Every update has the potential to break some of the mods you are using. We would recommend staying away from mods for now if you care about a smooth gaming experience without bugs.

