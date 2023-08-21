2 potential Starfield soundtracks have leaked online—and players think they’re ‘amazing’

With the Starfield launch looming, what looks like two official soundtracks from the game have emerged on the internet—and players are already loving them.

The soundtracks “First Flight” and “The Sol System” were uploaded to YouTube on Aug. 19 by a smaller channel that has no connection to Bethesda Softworks, the developer of Starfield. “First Flight” was already showcased in the Starfield Direct, but fans can now check out the full song. As for “The Sol System,” it seems like a completely new song.

The video says both soundtracks were composed by Inon Zur, who’s a notable composer for movies, video games, and television. Zur has already worked for Bethesda in the past, having made songs for games such as Fallout 4 and The Elder Scrolls: Blades, and is also working on Starfield.

Related: The 7 most anticipated Starfield features

Starfield is one of the most anticipated AAA releases of 2023 and the community is on the hunt for any spoiler it can find ahead of the early access release on Aug. 31. The soundtracks were shared by a fan on Aug. 21 and the community is already falling in love with both songs.

“The beginning of ‘The Sol System’ is beautiful, so peaceful and inspiring,” one fan wrote on Reddit. “Christ this sounds amazing, they always do an amazing job on the soundtrack,” another fan wrote, adding how Bethesda did a great job with Skyrim in this regard. “The soundtrack sets the perfect mood for a game like this,” one other fan wrote.

The “First Flight” and “The Sol System” tracks have arguably left the community even more hyped to play Starfield as they set the tone for an adventure in space.

Dot Esports has reached out to Bethesda to confirm whether “First Flight” and “The Sol System” are official Starfield soundtracks but hasn’t received a response at time of writing.

About the author