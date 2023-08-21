2 potential Starfield soundtracks have leaked online—and players think they’re ‘amazing’

It looks like Starfield will have an incredible original soundtrack.

The Landing Pad in Starfield
Screenshot by Dot Esports

With the Starfield launch looming, what looks like two official soundtracks from the game have emerged on the internet—and players are already loving them.

The soundtracks “First Flight” and “The Sol System” were uploaded to YouTube on Aug. 19 by a smaller channel that has no connection to Bethesda Softworks, the developer of Starfield. “First Flight” was already showcased in the Starfield Direct, but fans can now check out the full song. As for “The Sol System,” it seems like a completely new song.

The video says both soundtracks were composed by Inon Zur, who’s a notable composer for movies, video games, and television. Zur has already worked for Bethesda in the past, having made songs for games such as Fallout 4 and The Elder Scrolls: Blades, and is also working on Starfield.

Related: The 7 most anticipated Starfield features

Starfield is one of the most anticipated AAA releases of 2023 and the community is on the hunt for any spoiler it can find ahead of the early access release on Aug. 31. The soundtracks were shared by a fan on Aug. 21 and the community is already falling in love with both songs.

“The beginning of ‘The Sol System’ is beautiful, so peaceful and inspiring,” one fan wrote on Reddit. “Christ this sounds amazing, they always do an amazing job on the soundtrack,” another fan wrote, adding how Bethesda did a great job with Skyrim in this regard. “The soundtrack sets the perfect mood for a game like this,” one other fan wrote.

2 new Starfield soundtracks have been released online
by u/nN98780167 in Starfield

The “First Flight” and “The Sol System” tracks have arguably left the community even more hyped to play Starfield as they set the tone for an adventure in space.

Dot Esports has reached out to Bethesda to confirm whether “First Flight” and “The Sol System” are official Starfield soundtracks but hasn’t received a response at time of writing.

About the author

Leonardo Biazzi

Staff writer and CS:GO lead. Leonardo has been passionate about games since he was a kid and graduated in Journalism in 2018. Before Leonardo joined Dot Esports in 2019, he worked for Brazilian outlet Globo Esporte. Leonardo also worked for HLTV.org between 2020 and 2021 as a senior writer, until he returned to Dot Esports and became part of the staff team.

More Stories by Leonardo Biazzi