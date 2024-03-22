Stardew Valley Tuna location and how to catch

For some players, fishing is an activity for them to wind down in Stardew Valley, while for others, their hellbent determination to snag those rare catches is what drives them to the vast waters.

If you’re a part of the latter category, you’ll want to know where you can find a rare fish like Tuna and how you can catch it in Stardew Valley.

Where to find Tuna and how to catch it in Stardew Valley

The Beach Farm is one of the locations you can catch Tuna. Image via Eric “ConcernedApe” Barone

In Stardew Valley, the expansive map features various bodies of water, including the sea, where you’ll encounter a diverse array of fish. Each fish species has its own spawning schedule, which is dictated by seasons and times of day. Therefore, reeling in a Tuna requires knowledge of its specific availability.

Tuna, being a saltwater fish, can be found swimming in the briny waters of Stardew Valley. To reel in a Tuna fish, head to an Ocean water body type at The Beach during either the Summer or Winter seasons. If you’ve already reached Ginger Island, your chances improve, as catching Tuna becomes easier there.

On Ginger Island, Tuna can be snagged during any season. Prime spots for Tuna fishing on Ginger Island include Island West, South, Southeast, and inside the Pirate Cove. Regardless of the weather, Tuna can be hooked with a difficulty level of 70. While you might stumble upon a Tuna inside a trash can during Summer or Winter, it’s more reliable to fish for them in the ocean.

Keep an eye on the Traveling Cart, which occasionally stocks Tuna for sale at prices ranging from 300g to 1,000g. The Traveling Cart frequents the area on Fridays and Saturdays from 6am to 8pm.

If you’re equipped with Magic Bait, you can try your luck for Tuna at any time of day or in any season.

What are the uses of Tuna in Stardew Valley?

In all its delicious pixelated goodness. Image via Eric “ConcernedApe” Barone

Tuna in Stardew Valley serves various purposes, making it a valuable commodity. It can be used in quests found on the community “Help Wanted” board, where fulfilling requests can earn you gold and friendship points. Additionally, Tuna is essential for certain quests like the Aquatic Overpopulation quest during the Summer season.

When it comes to gifting, Tuna can be given to some NPCs without affecting your relationship negatively. It’s also key in recipes including Sashimi and Fish Taco, offering alternative ways to use it rather than selling it. Tuna also plays a crucial role in community center bundles, specifically in the Ocean Fish and Quality Fish Bundles.

Finally, players can breed Tuna in fish ponds, which can be expanded by completing fish-related quests, providing a sustainable source of this valuable fish.

