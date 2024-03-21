Category:
Stardew Valley Bream location and how to catch

They only come out at night.
Published: Mar 21, 2024 08:32 am
A character is fishing in Stardew Valley
Bream is a fairly common but useful fish in Stardew Valley. You can use it to make several fish-based dishes or get Roe using the Fish Pond. You also need Bream for the Night Fishing Bundle when working on the Community Center restoration.

Here’s where and how to catch a Bream in Stardew Valley.

How to catch a Bream in Stardew Valley

Bream in inventory in Stardew Valley
Bream is pretty common for a night fish. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You don’t need any special equipment to catch a Bream in Stardew Valley. Any fishing rod will do. With that said, if you’re just starting, a Bream may struggle a bit after you manage to hook one.

I suggest attaching Bait to your Fishing Rod and applying a fishing tackle to make things simplier.

I caught a Bream with an Iridium Fishing Rod, and it didn’t even move during the fishing mini-game.

Bream locations in Stardew Valley

Character is holding a Bream in Cindersap Forest
Cindersap Forest Bream. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Bream can be fished in two different locations in Stardew Valley only after dark (from 6pm to 2am).

  • The River in Cindersap Forest (just below your farm)
  • The River in Pelican Town

  • Go to either location after 6:00 pm (any Saason) and cast your rod. As mentioned above, a Bream won’t give you too much trouble as long as you have a decent Fishing Rod or Bait.

Bream recipes in Stardew Valley

Stardew Valley character is holding a Bream in Pelican Town
Bream Pelican Town. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can make several fish-based dishes in Stardew Valley with a Bream:

Recipe nameIngredients
Baked FishSunfish, Bream, Wheat Flour
Maki RollBream, Seaweed, Rice
Quality FertilizerSap, Bream
SashimiBream

You need to catch a Bream for the Night Fishing Bundle if you are working on restoring the Community Center. You can also use a Bream with a Sewing Machine to create a Fish Shirt.

