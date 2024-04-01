Helping the residents of Pelican Town in Stardew Valley is a great way to increase your relationships with them and access some epic rewards. Sometimes, these villagers put out special orders for you to tackle, like the Wizard’s request for some Prismatic Jelly.

Recommended Videos

This is one of the trickier items to get, especially if luck isn’t on your side. Once you take on this quest, you only have a limited amount of time to complete it, which means you need to know how to get Prismatic Jelly in Stardew Valley.

Where to find Prismatic Jelly in Stardew Valley

Fight some Slimes to get the Prismatic Jelly you’re after. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Prismatic Jelly is exclusively obtained by taking down the rare Prismatic Slime while the Wizard’s special order to take down this creature is active. As long as you’ve taken this quest from the Special Orders board, there’s about a 1.2 percent chance that any Slime you find at the following locations might be a Prismatic Slime instead and drop the Prismatic Jelly you’re after.

The Mines

Skull Cavern

The Quarry Mine

The Prismatic Slime that drops the Prismatic Jelly will have the same appearance as any other Slime except it alternates in color to slowly change through every color of the rainbow in order. If you’re not looking closely, you might miss it. Thus, if there are too many enemies coming at you for you to look closely at this hostile creature, then your best bet is just to vanquish every Slime you come across in case one of them has the item you’re after.

After you take this request from the Special Orders board, you have seven days to tackle it, which gives you a decent amount of time to track down the enemy you’re after. The odds of you finding a Prismatic Slime vary slightly depending on your luck, so try to search for it on days when the Fortune Teller says luck is on your side.

It’s a lot of work, but the rewards are worth it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’re planning on being out for a long time while working on this quest, you might consider bringing a tent kit with you so you can sleep away from home and not have to worry about passing out. It’s also a good idea to have a variety of food and drink on hand so you can replenish your health and energy as needed. All of the locations you need to visit to find Prismatic Jelly are pretty dangerous, so it’s best to be as prepared as you can before venturing into them.

Once you defeat a Prismatic Slime and give the Prismatic Jelly to the Wizard, you’re rewarded with 5,000 gold and the recipe for Monster Musk.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more