There are many different ways you can earn more gold in Stardew Valley, but animal products are by far one of the most efficient. One of the best animal products you can get is Large Milk, but it’s tricky to actually obtain.

Recommended Videos

Whether you want to use this item to make Cheese, to complete a Community Center Bundle, or just to sell, knowing how to get Large Milk in Stardew Valley is a must.

Stardew Valley: How to get Large Milk

Befriend your cows to get the item you’re after. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can get Large Milk in Stardew Valley by milking happy cows you have high friendship with using the Milk Pail. In total, you need a friendship score of 200 or higher for your cow to have a chance of producing Large Milk.

This means you need to build your friendship with all the cows you have to increase the chances of them making Large Milk you can collect. There are a lot of specific factors that play into whether your cows decide to produce Large Milk depending on their friendship and mood.

Increase Friendship by: Petting (+15 points usually, but goes up to +30 with Shepherd is chosen at Farming level 10) Milking (+five points) Eating grass outside (+eight points or +16 if they eat Blue Grass)

by: Friendship is decreased by: Not being fed (-20 points) Not being pet (-five or -10 points, but this varies based on your friendship so you are less likely to lose points once you have a solid relationship) Being trapped outside overnight (-20 points)

is by: Mood is increased by: Eating grass outside Being fed Being pet Being inside a barn with a heater in winter

is by: Mood is decreased by: Being outside in the rain Being outside in Winter Not being pet Sleeping outside Not being fed

is by:

It can be tough to balance all of these factors, but getting Large Milk can be simplified if you just remember to do your best to take care of your cows. I never worry about the specifics and instead, just ensure my cows have food, are pet each day, and go outside often. This results in getting Large Milk frequently without having to focus on the specific details, so keep in mind that you can generally get this item with ease as long as you take good care of your animals.

It’s also crucial to remember that animals who aren’t fed won’t produce anything, so even if all of the other boosts are active on a cow, you cannot get Large Milk unless your cow has been fed. Working up to getting Large Milk takes time, but if you’re just starting off and want to get this item as quickly as possible, consider choosing the Meadowlands Farm for its elite Blue Grass since it makes this process a lot easier.

The more cows you have, the better your odds are as long as you take care of them. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Where to buy Large Milk in Stardew Valley

Large Milk is sometimes available for purchase from Traveling Cart when it’s in town on Friday and Saturday. When Large Milk is available at this store in Cindersap Forest, it can cost anywhere between 570 to 1,000 gold.

The stock for this shop is always pretty random, so it’s not a reliable way to obtain this resource but is still a good spot to check if you really need this item and haven’t developed a strong enough bond with your cows just yet. While you’re visiting this shop, consider also looking for Robin’s lost axe since it’s found in the same area.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more