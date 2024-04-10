Category:
How to find Robin’s lost axe in Stardew Valley

Time to go on a scavenger hunt.
Kacee Fay
Apr 10, 2024
Robin looking slightly sad in Stardew Valley.
The residents of Pelican Town in Stardew Valley often come to you with requests, and these sometimes involve quests where you have to track down lost items. One such quest is the hunt for Robin’s lost axe.

When you’re given this quest, there’s no additional information about how to find it which makes tracking this tool down quite tricky. Pelican Town is pretty vast, which likely means you have no idea where to start searching, so here’s how to find Robin’s lost axe in Stardew Valley.

How to get Robin’s lost axe in Stardew Valley

The missing axe quest letter from Robin in Stardew Valley.
To find Robin’s lost axe so you can return it to her, you first need to have the Robin’s Lost Axe quest active. This task starts after Robin sends you a letter in the mail on Spring 11. You cannot go searching for her axe until this quest is active since it won’t be found until after you get the mail asking for your help.

Robin’s lost axe location Stardew Valley

The location of Robin's lost axe marked in Stardew Valley.
Robin’s axe can be found near the very southeast edge of Cindersap Forest. It’s not too tricky to find if you’re familiar with this area, but it’s also a pretty vast space that’s easy to get lost in, so here are the exact steps you need to follow to get Robin’s lost axe back to her.

  • From your farm, head south down to the region right below. This is Cindersap Forest, which is also where Marnie’s ranch, Leah’s home, and the Wizard’s tower are located.
  • Proceed south until you reach a lake.
  • Turn slightly east to find a thin wooden bridge you can cross and proceed to cross it.
  • Turn south and head down the thicker wooden bridge.
  • Now that you’re at the southeast corner of Cindersap Forest, proceed slightly south, away from the lake.
  • Go as far east as you can so you’re right up against the very edge of the region.
  • Look for a sharply slanted cliff near the east edge. You can also find this spot by navigating slightly south of the Mastery Cave where you can spend Mastery Points.
  • At the corner of this cliff, Robin’s lost axe is sitting, waiting for you to pick it up.
  • Grab the axe and head back to Robin to get your reward.
The player picking up Robin's lost axe in Stardew Valley.
Robin will be extremely grateful for all of your hard work and grants you 250 gold for your efforts. You also gain one full friendship heart with her, so outside of giving favorite gifts, completing this quest is one of the best ways to quickly boost your relationship with her.

