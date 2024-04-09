5 things you may have missed from the Star Wars Outlaws story trailer

The official Star Wars Outlaws story trailer aired on April 9, and it features a pretty complete look at the open-world action-adventure game. It has a ton of blink and you’ll miss it moments, so you might be wondering whether you overlooked any key details.

The trailer for Star Wars Outlaws is just over two and a half minutes long, and every second features something new to uncover. Here are five things you might have missed in the Star Wars Outlaws trailer.

5 details you might have missed in the Star Wars Outlaws trailer

There’s a lot to unpack. Image via Massive Entertainment

1) Hello, Han Solo cameo

One of Star Wars‘ most iconic characters is featured in Star Wars Outlaws, and that character is none other than the smooth-talking scoundrel Han Solo, although he hasn’t got much to say this time since he’s frozen in carbonite. Even if he has nothing to say, this is still a pretty massive cameo to showcase in a trailer.

Considering Star Wars Outlaws takes place between Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, it makes sense Kay Vess would come into contact with Han while she’s visiting Jabba the Hutt. He ends up frozen in carbonite at the very end of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and isn’t broken free until later on in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, so a frozen version of Han is all we’re going to get here, but it’s still pretty exciting and may even hint at more cameos being featured throughout the game.

He hasn’t been saved by Leia just yet. Image via Massive Entertainment

2) Daunting Death Troopers

Although the main storyline of Star Wars Outlaws highlights that the Empire has all of its attention focused on the Rebel Alliance, the appearance of a formidable Death Trooper in the trailer means Vess will certainly still run into them.

These troopers have a very ominous, imposing feel to them when compared to the regular (oftentimes goofy) Stormtroopers, and anytime they make an appearance, you know a serious fight is about to go down. Death Troopers made their first appearance in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and these frightening soldiers have been popping up everywhere since to wreak havoc.

3) Slipping into a Sarlacc Pit

Vess sure finds herself in some pretty precarious situations, and one of them is sliding right into the mouth of a hungry Sarlacc Pit on Tatooine. You might recognize this fearsome beast from Star Wars: Return of the Jedi when Jabba the Hutt attempts to feed Luke Skywalker and the rest of the group to it.

The Sarlacc is one of Jabba’s favorite pets, and the one featured in Star Wars Outlaws could very well be the same one that the iconic Star Wars trio of Leia, Luke, and Han visit later on, especially since Vess confronts Jabba in the trailer during her journey across the vast open world. It’s a fun nod to one of the most well-known scenes in all of Star Wars, and it’s going to be pretty intriguing to see how this scoundrel manages to survive sliding into the deadly Sarlacc Pit.

How is she going to get out of this one? Image via Massive Entertainment

4) Blending the old and new

Everything featured in the Star Wars Outlaws trailer points to a consistent effort to have some familiarity mixed with a whole new world. It seems to be a perfect balance between fun Easter eggs for the larger Star Wars franchise and unexpected fresh elements to surprise even the most devoted fans.

The imposing Zerek Besh crime syndicate is a perfect example of this blend. In this group, you have familiar names like the Pyke Syndicate and the Hutt Cartel, but you also have the more obscure name Crimson Dawn which only fans of lesser-known parts of the Star Wars universe including Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Solo: A Star Wars Story know about.

Lastly, there’s also the entirely new crime group created just for this game, the Ashiga Clan. All of these formidable forces are taken from across the Star Wars galaxy and combined into one, which is what you can see Star Wars Outlaws also doing with elements throughout the trailer.

5) This is not the way we face a Krayt Dragon

Another one of Tatooine’s most dangerous creatures is featured in the trailer going up against Kay Vess and Nix. This creature is the Krayt Dragon, which you may have previously seen in The Mandalorian when Din Djarin and Grogu team up with marshal Cobb Vanth to eliminate one in exchange for bounty hunter Boba Fett’s armor.

It took a lot of planning, power, and Din Djarin literally being swallowed by this beast to plant explosives inside and defeat it, so seeing Kay Vess go up against one with just Nix and her bike is pretty impressive. The appearance of a Krayt Dragon in the trailer is another fun nod to the familiar parts of Star Wars while also writing a new story focused on Kay Vess.

I have no idea how she’s going to win this one, but I believe in her. Image via Massive Entertainment

The trailer for Star Wars Outlaws certainly added a lot of fresh details to everything we know about the game. We’ve even got an official release date, so it’s only a matter of waiting just a bit longer before we get to help Vess embark on her journey across the galaxy.

