Mandalorian FPS reportedly in development by Star Wars Jedi: Survivor devs

Star Wars fans, throw on your Beskar armor and get hyped: A Mandalorian video game could be coming your way soon.

Respawn Entertainment, the developer of games like Apex Legends, Titanfall, and the Star Wars Jedi series, is reportedly hard at work on a Mandalorian bounty hunter first-person shooter, according to Insider Gaming’s Tom Henderson.

Henderson says “the game will see the player take control of a Mandalorian bounty hunter (unclear who) set during the time when the Galactic Empire is dominating across the galaxy” and it’s the player’s job “as a bounty hunter to capture bounties dead or alive for cash rewards.”

The game will feature “mobility” and “style” as “guiding principles,” according to Henderson, who says the title was being led by creative director Mohammad Alvi before they left the studio in January 2022. Apparently, the project has lived on and is still in the works, although Henderson says it’s “still a year or two away, at the very least,” and it’s “unclear if the game will have a multiplayer experience or not.”

“The game’s high mobility has been made possible storytelling-wise thanks to the Mandalorian’s jetpack, which allows the player to perform horizontal dashing, vertical jumping, boost sliding (somewhat similar to sliding down hills in Apex Legends), and more,” Henderson said. “Sources described the game as ‘very fast-paced’ and as such will reward players who play in this style; for example, the player’s health will mainly regenerate based on successive kills.”

Additionally, Henderson reports that the game “will not be an open world and have linear levels taking place on a variety of different planets in the Star Wars universe.” Playing as a Mandalorian bounty hunter will also include “a wide variety of weapons and gadgets including a wrist rocket, grapple hook, a visor for tagging enemies and bounties, and more.”

Fans of the canceled Boba Fett game Star Wars 1313 will likely be thrilled with this news, especially considering that Respawn is working on the title. The studio has had big success with the IP, having already released Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.