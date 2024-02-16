Category:
Star Wars

Mandalorian FPS reportedly in development by Star Wars Jedi: Survivor devs

This is the way.
Image of Scott Duwe
Scott Duwe
|
Published: Feb 16, 2024 11:28 am
The Mandalorian art work banner
Image via Disney Plus

Star Wars fans, throw on your Beskar armor and get hyped: A Mandalorian video game could be coming your way soon.

Recommended Videos

Respawn Entertainment, the developer of games like Apex Legends, Titanfall, and the Star Wars Jedi series, is reportedly hard at work on a Mandalorian bounty hunter first-person shooter, according to Insider Gaming’s Tom Henderson.

Mandalorian Fortnite artwork
Fortnite did it first. Image via Epic Games

Henderson says “the game will see the player take control of a Mandalorian bounty hunter (unclear who) set during the time when the Galactic Empire is dominating across the galaxy” and it’s the player’s job “as a bounty hunter to capture bounties dead or alive for cash rewards.”

The game will feature “mobility” and “style” as “guiding principles,” according to Henderson, who says the title was being led by creative director Mohammad Alvi before they left the studio in January 2022. Apparently, the project has lived on and is still in the works, although Henderson says it’s “still a year or two away, at the very least,” and it’s “unclear if the game will have a multiplayer experience or not.”

“The game’s high mobility has been made possible storytelling-wise thanks to the Mandalorian’s jetpack, which allows the player to perform horizontal dashing, vertical jumping, boost sliding (somewhat similar to sliding down hills in Apex Legends), and more,” Henderson said. “Sources described the game as ‘very fast-paced’ and as such will reward players who play in this style; for example, the player’s health will mainly regenerate based on successive kills.”

Additionally, Henderson reports that the game “will not be an open world and have linear levels taking place on a variety of different planets in the Star Wars universe.” Playing as a Mandalorian bounty hunter will also include “a wide variety of weapons and gadgets including a wrist rocket, grapple hook, a visor for tagging enemies and bounties, and more.”

Fans of the canceled Boba Fett game Star Wars 1313 will likely be thrilled with this news, especially considering that Respawn is working on the title. The studio has had big success with the IP, having already released Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

related content
Read Article When does Star Wars Outlaws release?
Kay Vess on a bike looking into the horizon in Star Wars Outlaws.
Category:
Star Wars
Star Wars
When does Star Wars Outlaws release?
Nádia Linhares Nádia Linhares Jan 10, 2024
Read Article Disney quietly narrows down Star Wars Outlaws release date to late 2024
Star Wars Outlaws key art shows Kay and a male character in front of a sun-filled sky.
Category:
Star Wars
Star Wars
Disney quietly narrows down Star Wars Outlaws release date to late 2024
Michael Beckwith Michael Beckwith Jan 2, 2024
Read Article Disney still thinks there’s ‘a lot of demand’ for a KOTOR remake
Two Jedi fighting with lightsabers
Category:
Star Wars
Star Wars
Disney still thinks there’s ‘a lot of demand’ for a KOTOR remake
James Kirk James Kirk Dec 12, 2023
Read Article Star Wars Andor ruined this podcaster’s marriage, really
Obi Wan and Darth Vader holding lightsabers with a Stormtrooper at the front of the Star Wars cover
Category:
Star Wars
Star Wars
Star Wars Andor ruined this podcaster’s marriage, really
Issy van der Velde Issy van der Velde Nov 24, 2023
Read Article Somehow, the Star Wars KOTOR remake has returned
A robot holding a gun in front of a spaceship in Star Wars KOTOR
Category:
Star Wars
Star Wars
Somehow, the Star Wars KOTOR remake has returned
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews Nov 21, 2023
Related Content
Read Article When does Star Wars Outlaws release?
Kay Vess on a bike looking into the horizon in Star Wars Outlaws.
Category:
Star Wars
Star Wars
When does Star Wars Outlaws release?
Nádia Linhares Nádia Linhares Jan 10, 2024
Read Article Disney quietly narrows down Star Wars Outlaws release date to late 2024
Star Wars Outlaws key art shows Kay and a male character in front of a sun-filled sky.
Category:
Star Wars
Star Wars
Disney quietly narrows down Star Wars Outlaws release date to late 2024
Michael Beckwith Michael Beckwith Jan 2, 2024
Read Article Disney still thinks there’s ‘a lot of demand’ for a KOTOR remake
Two Jedi fighting with lightsabers
Category:
Star Wars
Star Wars
Disney still thinks there’s ‘a lot of demand’ for a KOTOR remake
James Kirk James Kirk Dec 12, 2023
Read Article Star Wars Andor ruined this podcaster’s marriage, really
Obi Wan and Darth Vader holding lightsabers with a Stormtrooper at the front of the Star Wars cover
Category:
Star Wars
Star Wars
Star Wars Andor ruined this podcaster’s marriage, really
Issy van der Velde Issy van der Velde Nov 24, 2023
Read Article Somehow, the Star Wars KOTOR remake has returned
A robot holding a gun in front of a spaceship in Star Wars KOTOR
Category:
Star Wars
Star Wars
Somehow, the Star Wars KOTOR remake has returned
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews Nov 21, 2023

Author

Scott Duwe
Staff Writer & Call of Duty lead. Professional writer for over 10 years. Lover of all things Marvel, Destiny 2, Metal Gear, Final Fantasy, Resident Evil, and more. Previous bylines include PC Gamer, Red Bull Esports, Fanbyte, and Esports Nation. DogDad to Yogi the Corgi, sports fan (NY Yankees, NY Jets, NY Rangers, NY Knicks), Paramore fanatic, cardio enthusiast.