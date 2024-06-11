Is Star Wars Outlaws canon?

Star Wars Outlaws is the latest game in the Star Wars franchise, where you play a scoundrel named Kay as she attempts to secure a future for herself in the wider galaxy. But will the new game be canon?

Whenever a new title is added to Star Wars, it doesn’t take long for fans to debate whether or not something is considered “canon” within the larger events of the very established universe.

For Outlaws to be called canon, it must comply with Star Wars’ official timeline of events, meaning there are no changes to the core building blocks of the Star Wars universe. With so much information swirling around the looming release of Star Wars Outlaws, we’re here to answer if the game is truly canon.

Is Star Wars Outlaw Considered Canon? Explained

Meet famous Star Wars characters. Image via Massive Entertainment

In an official FAQ about the game, developers Massive Entertainment told players when the game takes place, and if Outlaws is canon-compliant. Massive stated it has worked alongside Lucasfilm to ensure the game “respects the source material,” but never outright said the game is canon.

Judging from the gameplay shown at 2024’s Ubisoft Forward, we can see Kay’s story takes place across a variety of planets, both new and old, and generally matches the Star Wars aesthetic. Other gameplay trailers have shown Kay meeting up with iconic characters from the Star Wars franchise like Lando Calrissian and piloting her ship to famous locations like the Mos Eisley Cantina.

Since Outlaws will feature characters and locations already in the Star Wars franchise, it is safe to assume the game will be as close to canon as possible. Even if Lucasfilm never declares the events of the game canon, Outlaws is shaping up to match the Star Wars aesthetic we all know and love.

