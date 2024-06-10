Star Wars Outlaws showcases dogfights, Rancors, and familiar stealth tactics

Ubisoft provided a deep dive into gameplay for Star Wars Outlaws during Ubisoft Forward at Summer Game Fest, increasing excitement for the adventure in a galaxy far, far away.

Many of the biggest details in Star Wars Outlaws were already known, including the Aug. 30 release date and pre-order bonuses, but gameplay and details were largely limited—though all that has changed.

Stitch meets Toothless. Image via Massive Entertainment.

A lengthy gameplay trailer showed the ability to play arcade games, a reputation system with various syndicates impacted by the decisions you make, and experts you can utilize to uncover valuable skills.

The biggest moments of the gameplay, and the second trailer shown for Star Wars Outlaws at Ubisoft Forward, were the recognizable landscapes, characters, and creatures—which finally confirmed that Rancors, Jabba the Hutt’s hungry dungeon pets, are included.

A familiar figure also haunted the second trailer, suggesting your action during the campaign will attract the attention of the infamous Jango Fett, following on from hints last week that Lando Calrissian will also feature.

Gameplay also showed aspects that will be extremely familiar to long-term players of Ubisoft games like Assassin’s Creed, with the ability to scout enemies from a distance, silently take them out from close range, and use your merqaal pal for distractions.

In one clip, your beloved Nix utilized a play-dead approach to distract enemies, which is sure to lead to amusing moments, and it seems the merqaal will have some force sensitivity with the ability to mark enemy locations.

The deep dive certainly raised excitement for the release of Star Wars Outlaws, which isn’t too far away, and I can’t wait to enjoy exploring Tattooine, Mos Eisley, and other recognizable locations when the game drops.

