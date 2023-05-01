How to play the Holotactics mini-game in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

It's tons of fun if you know what to do.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor might be an action-adventure game, but it also has an incredibly fun tactical mini-game called Holotactics embedded into it players can unlock and play anytime. In this guide, we’ll tell you how to unlock it, and then we’ll get you up to speed with what you need to know when it comes to playing it, including tips to make it easier.

How to unlock Holotactics in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

To unlock the Holotactics mini-game in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, you’ll need to complete the Locate the Odd Pair rumor in Koboh, which can be found relatively early on in Chapter 2.

You’ll first discover the rumor in Pyloon’s Saloon in Ramber’s Reach by speaking to Moran, who will tell you about a pair of odd characters who set out on a strange quest to investigate carcasses in a valley. He’s referring to Bhima and Tulli.

To find them, head over to Untamed Downs and look for a canyon leading down to Boiling Bluff. Their voices can be heard from the Meditation Point nearby. You can find the exact location of their whereabouts in the picture below.

Screenshot via PerfectParadox on YouTube

Save them from the beast trapping them by defeating it, and in return, they’ll tell you about the Holotactics game, which will now be playable at Pyloon’s Saloon.

How to play Holotactics in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

The way it works is simple. Players select an opponent and battle them using a team of AI-controlled units. These units are drafted and trained via a points-based system. The goal is to defeat your opponent by wiping out all their units on the board. Each battle has multiple waves. The easiest ones have two waves, while the harder ones have four. To win, you’ll need to defeat your opponent in every single wave. Losing one will result in a loss.

To add more draftable units, you’ll have to defeat and scan them in the open world using BD-1. After that, they’ll be added to the list. The tougher they are out there, the better they’ll be on the board.

As for some tips, keep an eye out for what units your opponent has and draft and upgrade certain units based on that. Get a good spread of melee, ranged, and tanky units. Don’t hesitate to hold onto points between rounds either. They carry over, allowing you to use them for a major power spike when needed in later rounds.

Screenshot via Respawn Entertainment

All opponents and rewards in Holotactics

You can take on eight opponents in the Holotactics mini-game, most of which have to be met first before becoming available as an opponent in Pyloon’s Saloon. Here’s a list of them all, including the rewards you’ll receive for defeating them:

Caij – Bounty Puck

Greez – Cosmetic Jacket

Merrin – Jedi Scroll

Skoova – Facial Hair Cosmetic

T-1N8 – Data Disc

Tulakt – Lightsaber Coating

Tulli – Skill Point

Turgle – Priorite Shard

So, there you have it. Everything you need to know about the Holotactics mini-game in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. It’s tons of fun, and the fact there are rewards on offer makes it even more compelling than it already is.