Rancors have a storied history in Star Wars lore. They’re extremely aggressive reptilian predators native to Dathomir that stand over five meters tall. They’re used as fighters all throughout the galaxy, and as a result, are among the most featured creatures in existence.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor players can stumble across one throughout their playthrough, and as you’d expect, it’s incredibly tough to beat. You’ll also need to know where to find it, since it can be easily missed.

How to find the Rancor in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

To find the Rancor in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, you’ll need to complete a rumor called Find The Missing Prospectors. It starts with the character standing near a workbench close to the Meditation Point in Rambler’s Reach.

Screenshot via Ventus SGN on YouTube

After talking to her, head straight for the mine shaft to the west of her location. It’s a new area called Sodden Grotto. Grab the pipe at the entrance and follow it down. It’ll put you on a linear path leading directly to the Rancor.

Screenshot via Ventus SGN on YouTube

How to beat the Rancor in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Finding the Rancor is simple enough, but defeating it is no easy task. It has lots of health, hits hard, and has four attacks, including one that cannot be blocked and will one-shot you. Here’s a detailed breakdown of each move, along with the best way to deal with them:

Swipe: The Rancor swings its arms to land two swift hits, both of which can be blocked or parried. It’s the most common attack, especially in response to your attacks.

The Rancor swings its arms to land two swift hits, both of which can be blocked or parried. It’s the most common attack, especially in response to your attacks. Slam: The Rancor raises its fists over its head and slams them into the ground twice in a row. It can be blocked or parried.

The Rancor raises its fists over its head and slams them into the ground twice in a row. It can be blocked or parried. Stomp: The Rancor stomps twice if you’re standing close, or once if you’re far away, creating shockwaves with each stomp. You can jump over them to avoid taking damage and even land some attacks while in the air, but it’s safer to wait it out.

The Rancor stomps twice if you’re standing close, or once if you’re far away, creating shockwaves with each stomp. You can jump over them to avoid taking damage and even land some attacks while in the air, but it’s safer to wait it out. Grab: The Rancor glows red then lunges forward, trying to grab you. If it lands, it’ll kill you in one hit, so the best thing to do is dodge and then move in close to dish out some damage.

Now you’ve familiarized yourself with its moveset, the Rancor will be a lot easier to take down. It also helps to use the Dual Wield Stance, since it‘ll make you more elusive. Just remember to be patient and attack it only a handful of times between moves.

Defeating the Rancor will allow you to explore its lair and find the Shatter Perk, which is one of the best in the game. It will make your attacks better at breaking through guards and is well worth the risk involved.