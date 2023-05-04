All Force Tear locations in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is the latest entry in the Jedi series of Star Wars games that revolve around Cal Kestis. The sequel also introduced new features to the game such as Force Tears. Force Tears are challenges that appear at various points in the game, scattered across several locations on different planets around the galaxy.

Completing each challenge will give you a lot of XP as a reward, allowing you to level up faster outside of completing campaign objectives. We recommend clearing these as soon as you can so that the rest of your campaign is easier. Some of these challenges require you to have prerequisite skills unlocked and you can come back to tackle the Force Tears later once you unlock the required skills.

The challenges that you have to complete can be split into two different types:

Combat challenges: These challenges involve you fighting groups of enemies. Defeating them all will grant you rewards.

These challenges involve you fighting groups of enemies. Defeating them all will grant you rewards. Traversal challenges: These challenges involve you crossing obstacles to get from one point to another.

Before you can complete these Force Tear challenges, however, you will need to know where to find them.

Related: How to complete the Fractured Resolve timed jumping puzzle in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Force Tear locations in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

There are a total of 15 Force Tears in the game. Completing all Force Tears will unlock the “Blood, Sweat, and Tears” achievement. Force Tears are found across the galaxy, on planets including Coruscant, Jedha, Koboh, and Shattered Moon. We will be listing every Force Tear based on where you can find them to make it easier to know which ones you will need.

Coruscant Force Tears

There is only one Force Tear in Coruscant, allowing you to sweep this planet fairly quickly.

Fractured Malice (Combat)

Screenshot by Dot Esports

To find this Force Tear, head to the Rooftops meditation point first. Then look towards Renovation Site 4733. Instead of heading towards it, turn around and walk in the opposite direction. Keep walking along the pipes that you see until you find a closed door. You will need the Force Lift power to open this door, behind which you will find the Force Tear.

You will need to fight two Rancors, which are fairly tough so make sure you have come prepared for this one.

Jedha Force Tears

Jedha presents you with the opportunity to tackle four different Force Tears.

Fractured Cunning (Traversal)

Screenshot by Dot Esports

The first Force Tear on Jedha can be found by going to the Timeworn Bridge meditation point. From here, it’s a trek around the hill, so head to the small room nearby and go outside to reach the cliffside area. Navigate around this cliffside towards the right until you see a small gap in the rocks. Go through it and you should see a door to the left.

From this point, climb up the wall and you should notice a green laser door. Wall-run across the gap and through the door to reach the Force Tear.

Fractured Determination (Traversal)

Screenshot by Dot Esports

The second Force Tear on this planet will have you go to the Anchorite Base meditation point. From here, head left and keep going through the desert until you find a cave with a green barrier. From here, it’s a matter of traversal skills. You will need to wall-run and pass through a few green barriers to get to the Force Tear.

This one will really test your determination.

Fractured Dexterity (Combat)

Screenshot by Dot Esports

The third Force Tear can be found by going to the Crypt of Uhrma meditation point. Take the nearby stairs and climb up into a room that houses two Stormtroopers. Strong winds block your path and if you want to proceed past this point, you will need the Air Dash ability. Once you have it, use your wall run to reach the cliffside area with the tunnel and take a left to reach the Force Tear.

You will have to defeat all enemies here using the Dual Wield stance to complete this challenge.

Fractured Tradition (Combat)

Screenshot by Dot Esports

The final Force Tear on Jedha is the easiest to complete. Go to the Monastery Walls meditation point and take the left of the two turns you see here. This path will take you up the hill and you will have to navigate your way down from here. Enter the ruined building by climbing the ledge, then wall run your way across the area and jump to the pillars to get to the Force Tear.

You will have to defeat the enemies here using the Single Blade stance to complete the challenge.

Koboh Force Tears

You will find the bulk of the Force Tears on Koboh since the planet holds nine of them.

Fractured Agility (Traversal)

Screenshot by Dot Esports

The first Force Tear on Koboh can be found by going to the Boiling Bluff meditation point in the Derelict Dam area. You should see a couple of balloons floating about in the air that you will have to get to. Use the balloon dispenser close by to get to them. Continue along the balloons till you’re picked up by a giant bird that will drop you in the area, which you wouldn’t be able to reach by normal means, that holds the Force Tear.

From here on, it’s a matter of platforming to get to the end and grab your rewards.

Fractured Burden (Combat)

Screenshot by Dot Esports

The second Force Tear on Koboh is near the Gorge Crash Site meditation point. Once you get here, look around to find the nearby elevator. Step on it to activate it and immediately get off it to reveal a plate underneath. You can use Force Lift to raise it up and reveal a secret hatch. Go down the hatch to find the Force Tear.

Down here, you will encounter three large enemies. Defeat them all to get your rewards.

Fractured Delusion (Combat)

Screenshot by Dot Esports

The third Force Tear on Koboh can be found in the Hunter’s Quarry. Look around to find Doma’s shop with a house behind it. Enter, and you will find Soont Madas. Talking to him will cause you to engage him in combat. Once he is dead, climb up the vines behind Doma’s shop and use your ascension hook to get into the cave with the Force Tear.

Activating it will trigger waves of enemies, consisting of Soont Madas. Defeat them all to gain your rewards.

Fractured Duality (Combat)

Screenshot by Dot Esports

The fourth Force Tear on Koboh is near Cantina’s rooftop garden. When you get here, look around for climbable vines on a tower. Climb them to get to the top of the tower and find the Force Tear here. Once activated, you will have to defeat all enemies using the Double-Bladed stance.

Fractured History (Combat)

Screenshot by Dot Esports

The fifth Force Tear on Koboh will require you to have slain the Spawn of Oggdo at Fort Kah’Lin. Once you do that, head to Doma’s shop and you should see a smaller version of Oggdo there. Interact with it to spawn the Force Tear into existence.

This Force Tear will have you slay Oggdo Bogdo and an additional Spawn of Oggdo before you complete it.

Fractured Momentum (Traversal)

Screenshot by Dot Esports

The sixth Force Tear on Koboh has one of the most annoying platform challenges. To find it, first, obtain Merrin’s Charm and head to the Smuggler’s Tunnel below Pyloon’s Saloon. Enter through the Cantina entrance and keep going till you find the green laser barrier. From this point on, you will have to platform your way through to get to the Force Tear and complete this challenge.

Fractured Power (Combat)

Screenshot by Dot Esports

The seventh Force Tear on Koboh can be found by going to the Fogged Expanse meditation point. Follow the path straight ahead to get to Marl Cavern and reach the end using the Electro Dart and the balloon grapple point to find the Force Tear. This is a combat challenge that will have you defeat all enemies using the Crossguard stance.

Fractured Punishment (Combat)

Screenshot by Dot Esports

The eighth Force Tear on Koboh is found in the Stone Spires area. Use the nearby laser device to create three air drafts. Once they’re all in position, use the Relter mount to fly through them. This has to be done in a counter-clockwise direction to complete the challenge. Keep flying higher till you reach the platform with the Force Tear on it.

Defeat all enemies here to complete the challenge.

Fractured Resolve (Traversal)

Screenshot by Dot Esports

The final Force Tear on Koboh can be found in Swindler’s Wash. If you have been to this location before, you should be familiar with the waterfall where the Bilemaw resides. Get behind it and complete your final platforming sequence on this planet, getting through several laser walls. More walls will spawn as you pass through to get to the last Force Tear.

Shattered Moon Force Tears

Shattered Moon plays host to the final Force Tear.

Fractured Endurance (Combat)

Screenshot by Dot Esports

To close off the Force Tears, the final challenge is a combat challenge that will involve you taking out Battle Droids. To find it, head to the Automated Forge meditation point and keep going straight ahead until you reach a room with an electrified fence. Climb to the top of the room and wall-run to get across the fence, then jump to the nearby pole to gain access to the Force Tear.

The final challenge involves you defeating a horde of 150 Battle Droids. This one will definitely test your endurance (as the name suggests), so finish this one to wrap up all of the Force Tear challenges in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.