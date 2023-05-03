How to complete the Fractured Resolve timed jumping puzzle in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

In Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Fractured Resolve is a Force Tear challenge in the form of a jumping time trial puzzle. Force Tears are challenges that you can find scattered about the game. They look like floating, glowing stars, and can usually be found in out-of-the-way, hard-to-reach places.

Interacting with a Force Tear will transport you to an alternative dimension, where you’ll have to complete a challenge. Complete the challenge successfully and you’ll get a valuable reward.

If you’re struggling to complete this tricky puzzle, we’ve finished it for you, and have all the tips and tricks you need to get through it yourself.

Where to find the Fractured Resolve Force Tear in Swindler’s Wash

After you return the Gyro to Greez Dritus at Pyloon’s Saloon, which is near Doma’s shop in the Rambler’s Reach Outpost on Koboh, your next objective is to open the Forest Gate. On your way to the Forest Gate, you’ll pass through Swindler’s Wash. Near the Swindler’s Wash Meditation Point, there’s a platform over a river. Drop all the way down to the river, and then follow it to the left. At the end of the river is a small cave, and the Fracture Resolve Force Tear is inside that cave.

How to complete the Fractured Resolve time trial challenge in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Your objective here is, as the game tells you, to use your skills to reach the goal. The skills in question are basically just running and jumping. You have to get from one end of the challenge to the other by jumping from platform to platform. Sounds easy enough, but there’s a massive, deadly laser wall coming toward you at all times. The hard part is knowing how not to get hit by the laser wall. I got hit by it several times before I figured out how it worked.

The laser wall is inside a huge circle, and only half of the circle is filled with laser death at any one time. It keeps switching sides, and at first, you might not realize what is making it switch back and forth. It is not timed, nor is it random. And, despite how it might feel, it’s not deliberately switching to directly in front of you whenever it gets the chance. It actually switches sides every time you press the jump button (X/A). Once you understand that, the Fractured Resolve Force Tear jumping puzzle gets a lot easier.

So, basically whenever the laser wall is directly in front of you, do a little jump to make it switch sides. Also, if you jump to one side and the laser wall switches to your landing zone, do a double-jump instead, so that it switches back. Follow these tips and you should be able to reach the goal and be rewarded with a big chunk of XP. I managed it in just over 35 seconds, but you can probably do it even faster.