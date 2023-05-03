Should you buy the Mysterious Keycode from Doma’s shop in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor?

The first shop you come to in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is Doma’s shop, Doma’s Outpost Commodities, in the Rambler’s Reach Outpost in the Rambler’s Reach region of the planet Koboh. Doma’s shop is the building with the blue door opposite Pyloon’s Saloon. The most expensive item in Doma’s shop is a Mysterious Keycode. The description tells you that it opens a door in the shop, but not what’s behind the door.

What is behind the locked door in Doma’s shop?

The Mysterious Keycode costs 10 Priorite Shards, and the description says that “This keycode will open the locked door in Doma’s shop.” But it doesn’t tell you what’s behind that door. Like, is it something worth 10 Priorite Shards or not?

Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you purchase the Mysterious Keycode, Doma says: “Some good-for-nothing raider triggered the security on my storeroom door, and now it’s locked shut. Maybe your little droid can use this encrypted backup code to get it open.” And, sure enough, before she’s even finished speaking, the door opens, and she exclaims, “My goodness! You unlocked it! Feel free to take whatever you can make use of.”

Related: How to unlock Jedi Robes in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

You might think that the storeroom of a shop would be stuffed with a wide variety of loot. But actually, there’s only one item in the room that you can take. As I found out though, it’s a good one. At the end of the room, there’s a large container. Open it to get a small, glowing component that Cal immediately “feeds” to BD-1.

What does that component do? It increases your Max Stims, so BD-1 can heal you one more time per charge. This is a really useful boost, and well worth 10 Priorite Shards. What else were you going to spend your Priorite Shards on? A new haircut? If you’ve already found the mullet, you’ll never need another haircut.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

So, in summary, yes, you should buy the Mysterious Keycode from Doma’s Shop in the Rambler’s Reach Outpost on Koboh. It gets you increased Max Stims, which is well worth 10 Priorite Shards. And there’s nothing else in Doma’s shop that you might really want to spend your Priorite Shards on anyway.

We’d even go so far as to say that if you reach Doma’s Shop and you don’t have 10 Priorite Shards, that you make it a priority to go find more Priorite Shards. Once you have 10 Priorite Shards, come back to the Rambler’s Reach Outpost and buy the Mysterious Keycode as soon as possible.