How to unlock Jedi Robes in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

One of the best additions the developers made in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was allowing you to fully customize Cal and BD-1. No longer will your version of Cal look the same as everyone else’s, as you have a multitude of customization options available to you right from the start. You start off with some basic choices, but as you progress through the story, you will unlock more and more clothing options for Cal. While there are plenty of clothing choices to pick from, most players covet the classic Jedi Robes.

The Jedi Robes simply make sense for Cal to wear, as he’s one of the last surviving Jedis in the galaxy. To find these canonical robes, however, you will have to advance the sequel’s story quite a bit in Jedi: Survivor.

How to unlock the Jedi Robes in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

To access the Jedi Robes, you need to have reached Jedha. The stipulation is, though, that you need to have visited Jedha twice for the main story. This means you will need to visit both the Shattered Moon and Koboh after arriving on Jedha.

Once you reach Jedha for a second time, you will head out on a quest with Merrin. The area you will want to look out for is called the Trailhead Pantheon, which is located near the Crypt of Uhrma Meditation Point. I fast-traveled there since I had already completed this quest in Jedi: Survivor, so you can do the same.

At the Meditation Point, you want to turn right and look for a doorway inside a wall. Enter the doorway and you will find yourself in a room with steps leading up to another level. Go up the steps and find a hole in the wall on the second level of the room. You can get up to the hole by wall running on the wall that is below it.

After wall-running your way to the hole, you will see a chest. Open the chest, and you will unlock the Jedi Robes, which can be equipped immediately.

Cal can now look like a true Jedi Knight in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.