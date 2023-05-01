Should you go to the Shattered Moon or Koboh in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor?

You aren’t faced with many tough decisions in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. The game is fairly linear in terms of its level design, and your dialogue options are not something you can really change. There is one choice during the middle part of the game that players want to know more about, though. This choice is deciding to go to the Shattered Moon or Koboh to hunt down Dagan Gera’s research into Tanalorr.

You are faced with this decision after going to Jedha and meeting with Cere and Master Cordova. Cordova will eventually tell you that there are two separate locations where some information on Tanalorr could be found. One of those locations is the Shattered Moon, which is a location that players have not yet visited. The other location is Koboh, a planet that players will be familiar with by now.

If you want to see if this decision holds any weight in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, then check out our full explanation below.

Going to the Shattered Moon or Koboh in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Ultimately, this decision does not have any impact on the main story in Jedi Survivor. Going to one location over the other will not affect your story in any way aside from getting Cal and BD-1 some upgrades sooner rather than later.

If you choose to visit the Shattered Moon first, then you will unlock the Crossguard stance for Cal, which gives you access to a heavy-hitting version of your lightsaber. Additionally, you will have to navigate your way through a number of platforming challenges using Cal’s movement abilities.

The entire mission on the Shattered Moon takes anywhere from an hour to two hours, so it’s a relatively short mission. If you were looking forward to using Crossguard or if you want a shorter mission first, then you should go to the Shattered Moon first.

If you choose to visit Koboh first, however, you’ll experience a much tougher mission that involves solving puzzles, meeting the bounty hunter Caij Vanda, and getting the Koboh Grinder upgrade for BD-1. If you want some additional side content in the form of bounties (there are 16 in total) or want a more challenging mission, you should first head to Koboh.

Of course, as we mentioned earlier, the decision does not make a difference in the grand scheme of things in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.