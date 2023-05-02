How to activate the Derelict Dam elevator in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

In Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, the Derelict Dam is the second region of the Dredger Gorge on the planet Koboh. There are two elevators near the Derelict Dam Meditation Point, but if you try to activate either of them from the ground level, neither of them works. The elevator on the left doesn’t go anywhere and can’t be activated. But the elevator on the right, which has a prospector standing in front of it, can be activated. You just have to make your way to the top.

For those looking to give themselves a lift, check out the guide below.

Related: How to solve the Devastated Settlement puzzle in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

How to operate the Derelict Dam lift in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Screenshot by Dot Esports

So, to the left of the elevator there’s a drop down to a rocky ledge. You can drop down to it, or else reach it by wall-running from the end of a path leading down from the central area. At the end of the rocky ledge is a cliff face, which shimmers blue when you look at it. If you check your map, you’ll see it’s labelled “breakable structure”.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

To break this and other breakable structures in the Derelict Dam area, you have to go across to the other side of the Derelict Dam, where there are two large tar pits. And from there, make your way through a cave that has a roller mine generator at the end. Once you’ve activated that roller mine generator, you can use the roller mines to break through the breakable structures.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

To break through the breakable cliff near the elevator, you’ll need to lure a roller mine all the way up the path to the elevator before using the Force to lift and throw it at the cliff. Once all that rock is out of the way, you can proceed along the path to the top. You’ll have to fight a gorocco along the way. Its attacks are heavy, but most can be blocked. Just make sure you dodge when it turns red, and after each combo, counter-attack with your own combos.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Fight your way along the gorge, then climb the rope at the end. Swing off the rope to the left, then use the Force to get the roller mines away from you. We had the best luck throwing the roller mines at the battle droids on the left. Cross over the rock bridge and you’ll find a large door that you can’t open yet, but you’ll also find the top of that elevator. Simply get on the elevator and stand in the middle to activate it. You’ll descend to the lower ground, and will get a notification telling you that a new shortcut has been unlocked.