How to solve the Devastated Settlement puzzle in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is brimming with puzzles, both scattered across the galaxy as side quests and as part of the main storyline. Once players return to Koboh to learn more about the mysterious planet Tanalorr, they will eventually run into the Devastated Settlement puzzle.

The puzzle in the Devastated Settlement is a series of three continuous puzzles to free trapped air vents from a pile of rubble. To do this, players must point powerful laser beams at the rubble, though, of course, the Orbs that power these beams are all precariously hidden.

If you are stuck on the Devastated Settlement puzzle and are unsure of what to do, here’s is everything that you need to know.

Devastated Settlement puzzle guide in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Devastated Settlement Puzzle #1

Get to this puzzle by climbing to the highest point near the Devastated Puzzle meditation point. Leap over the narrow gap and enter the cave’s mouth to start puzzle one.

The room will be divided into two segments, split by a massive glass wall. Players should start by using the narrow opening in the center of the glass wall to cross over to the other side. Once you are in the next room, use your Force Pull to bring down the large cube on the ledge.

Screenshot via Dot Esports

Cross back over to the first room and use Force Push on the room’s centerpiece to spin it. This will cause the laser in the room over to disintegrate the Koboh matter blocking a passage way. Return to the other side, grab the orb, and use it clear up the first blockage.

Devastated Settlement Puzzle #2

Use the nearby Relter and recently cleared air vent to move to the next puzzle location. Players will need to clear the area out of several droids and two large creatures, though this should be no problem.

Screenshot via Dot Esports

To solve this puzzle, you should use Force Pull on a highlight section of the left wall to create an opening. Extract the orb from its Coupling and toss it to the new Coupling in the hollowed-out wall. This will open an entry point to a new chamber.

Cross into the chamber and interact with the large device on the far side of the room. This will install an upgrade into BD-1, called the Koboh Grinder, that allows him to machine-gun fire Koboh Matter. Then, use the Koboh Grinder to clear out the nearby Koboh Matter by connecting the laser’s point to the black vines blocking the exit.

Screenshot via Dot Esports

Go back to the original chamber and return the Orb to its original Coupling. Use the Koboh Grinder once again clear out more Koboh Matter across the room. Once the Matter is cleared, wall jump to the higher level, grab the Orb, and wall run across the room. Take the Orb with you through an opening in the cave and use it clear out the next source of rubble.

Devastated Settlement Puzzle #3

Finally, use another Relter to travel to this final puzzle location by using both cleared air vents. I needed to take out several Bedlam Raiders before beginning this final step of the puzzle, so beware.

Screenshot via Dot Esports

Like the other two puzzle areas, this room is split into two rooms. Whenever players go to grab the Orb from its Coupling, you may notice that a door slams shut, dividing the rooms. Bring down the large cube with Force Pull and use it to lodge the door open while you take the Orb.

Screenshot via Dot Esports

Place the Orb into its new Coupling and use the large cube to block the laser beam. Then, use BD-1’s new Koboh Grinder to connect the laser’s point to the nearby Koboh Matter. Once this Matter is cleared, bring the Orb and clear out the final portion of rubble.