All Divine Oasis collectibles in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

In Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, the Divine Oasis is a small part of the Ancient Ruins on the planet of Jedha. The Divine Oasis is where you’ll find the Spamels you need to take you to Cere’s Base, but it’s also home to three collectibles: one Databank and two treasures.

The Databank is easy to find, but the two treasures (both of which are Jedha Scrolls) are better hidden, and require a sharp eye and some out-of-the-box thinking.

Where to find every collectible in the Divine Oasis in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

When you first reach the Divine Oasis from the Halls of Ranvell (I hope you found the chests and Essences while you were there), you’ll see a tent almost directly in front of you. There’s something glowing just to the left of the tent, so approach it to find out what it is. It’s a Force Echo, so go up to it and “sense” it. You’ll hear two pilgrims expressing relief at finding the Divine Oasis, and you’ll collect the Pilgrims, Saved Databank.

Now go around to the other side of the tent and pick up the Jedha Scroll treasure. This one seems really easy when you know where it is, but I swear I walked all over the Divine Oasis and somehow missed it.

The second treasure, which is also a Jedha Scroll, is a little harder to find. You can’t really see it from the ground, and you definitely can’t get to it directly from the ground. Before you can get the second treasure, you have to tame and mount one of the Spamels. I was reluctant to do that because it felt like I’d be leaving the Divine Oasis without collecting all the treasures, but it’s fine: you can stay here for a while longer.

Once you and Merrin are both on a Spamel’s back, head to the ledge close to the Halls of Ranvell Meditation Point. Do a super jump (tap X/A twice) to launch yourself off the Spamel’s back and onto the ledge. The Jedha Scroll treasure is right here. You can also open the nearby door to create a shortcut back to the Halls of Ranvell, but that’s not the way to Cere’s Base.

By the way, if you’re wondering what all these Jedha Scrolls are actually for, then they’re basically currency, just like Priorite Shards and Datadiscs. You can spend them at Sister Taske’s shop in the Veiled Hangar in Cere’s Base.