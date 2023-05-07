All Halls of Ranvell Essence locations in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Of all the collectible types in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Essences are probably the most useful. Finding an Essence will give you a permanent boost to max health, XP, or max Force, or grant you a whole new Perk. There are two Essences in the Halls of Ranvell in the Ancient Ruins of Jedha, and neither is easy to find.

Related: All Halls of Ranvell chest locations in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Where to find all Essences in the Halls of Ranvell in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

You can get both of these essences on your first visit to the Halls of Ranvell, as reaching them doesn’t require any late-game abilities of items like the Force Dash or the Electro Dart. I got them both while still on my way to Cere’s Base.

Screenshot by Dot Esports via Respawn Entertainment

Starting at the Halls of Ranvell Meditation Point, head along the path with junk piled up on either side, then drop off the edge and fight the Stormtroopers. You’ll notice a marker on your HUD indicating that you can ask Merrin to make you a grapple point. Don’t go that way yet, though. Instead, go to the opposite end of this ledge, and wall-run across the gap. If you hear Merrin say, “That is not the way to Cere’s Base,” then you’ll know you’re heading towards your first Essence. You’ll come to a corner where you can wall jump up by jumping from side to side. I found this part a little tricky, but it can be done. Turn left at the top to get the XP Essence.

Screenshot by Dot Esports via Respawn Entertainment

Continue past the Essence to get back to Merrin and use that grapple point. Make your way across the ceiling and down the stairs, then drop down and wall-run across the gap. Climb up to the passage above, then jump to the ledge and go through the square hole. Drop down the grapple to the underside of the walkway and make your way to the end of it. Drop off the end onto the ledge, then make your way up the next chamber via the ramps and walls.

At the top of this chamber are two ledges on the far side, one above the other. To get to the next Essence, you need to reach the lower of the two, so do a wall run, let yourself fall a little at the end, then double-jump to the ledge. Go down the ramp in the next chamber, and find the Force Essence in an alcove near the bottom. Double-jump on the left side, where the ramp is higher, to get up to it.