How to wall jump in Undercity Meats in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Walls play an important role in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

In the real world, walls mostly hold up ceilings, segregate rooms, stop people from going in and out of places, and give creeper plants something to grow on. They do all that in a galaxy far, far away too, but they also do so much more.

In Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, walls are central to at least two key game mechanics. First up, there’s wall running, in which you, as Cal Kestis, jump up at a wall and run along it like it’s a floor or something. Wall running is pretty easy to do, and you’ll probably get the hang of it really quickly. But if wall running wasn’t enough, there’s the wall jump move, which is introduced shortly after you arrive at Undercity Meats via a really bad tutorial. Undercity Meats is a meat factory in the Undercity Industry area of the planet Coruscant. You fall into it after confronting Senator Daho Sejan on his yacht in the Industrial Stacks district.

How to jump toward marked walls to perform a wall jump in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

After falling into Undercity Meats, your first priority is to escape the giant meat grinder at the far end of the conveyor belt you find yourself sprawled on. That’s easily achieved using your Ascension Cable’s grappling ability. Next, you have to fight a droid, and during that fight, a really confusing tutorial prompt will pop up. It says, “Jump towards marked walls to perform a Wall Jump.” This prompt completely misses the point of what the game is trying to teach you to do, and it’s factually wrong anyway. What’s more, it’s not at all clear which marked walls it’s talking about. This is a meat factory. Every wall is marked, usually with something pretty disgusting.

The “marked wall” is the high one that’s covered in scratches but is otherwise smoother and flatter than the other nearby walls. You’ll notice that if you jump toward it, Cal clings to it for a bit and then slides down. This is not a wall jump and does not help you get to the top of the wall. Jumping toward the wall is actually just the first of three steps you need to perform here.

The second step is to press X/A again while clinging to the wall. This will perform the actual wall jump but is still not enough to get you to the top. To get to the top, you need to press X/A again while pushing the left stick back toward the wall. This will make you perform a Jedi double-jump, and you’ll cling to the wall again. But don’t stop there. Keep jumping onto and off the wall until you reach the top. You’ll need to wall jump about three times in a row to get up there.