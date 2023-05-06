All Halls of Ranvell chest locations in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

In Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, the Halls of Ranvell is part of the Ancient Ruins region of the planet Jedha. You’ll explore the Halls of Ranvell with Nightsister Merrin when she accompanies you to Cere’s Base on Jedha. The Halls of Ranvell contains 10 collectibles, including two tricky-to-get chests.

Where to find all chests in the Halls of Ranvell in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

The good news is that you don’t need any late-game skills or items to get to these two chests, so you can get both of them on your first visit to the Halls of Ranvell. I hate it when a game makes me backtrack just to get a few collectibles, don’t you? They’re both on little side paths off the main path toward your objective.

Screenshot by Dot Esports via Respawn Entertainment

From the Halls of Ranvell Meditation Point, take the path flanked on both sides by junk. Drop down and fight the squad of Stormtroopers, then ask Merrin to make you a grapple point and use it to get up the cliff. Grab the ceiling and shimmy across the gap, then go down the stairs. Drop down, then wall-run across the next gap. Climb the climbable wall, then shimmy along the edge of the passage above. If this is your first time here, Stormtroopers will be in this passage, but Merrin will take them all out. Climb up into the passage, then jump up to the ledge at the end. Turn around and wall-run across the gap. The Undercut Hair chest is at the end of the walkway. It’s a bold look, but it doesn’t have the classic appeal of the mighty Mullet.

Screenshot by Dot Esports via Respawn Entertainment

Go back the way you came, and drop off the end of the walkway to the ledge on the opposite side. Go through the square hole, and grapple up to the underside of the walkway above. I think it’s a walkway. Whatever it is, you can shimmy along under it. Shimmy to the end, then drop down the ledge below. Go up the ramp, wall-run across the gap, then turn around and wall-run across the higher section of wall. Follow the walkway, then wall-run to the upper floor on the opposite side. I don’t know whether you’ve been through here already, but if you haven’t (or have rested since), the next hallway will have Stormtroopers in it. It also has the Common Plastoid material chest in it. Find it in an alcove on the right-hand side of where you came in.