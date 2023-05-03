How to open red chests in Jedi Survivor

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is filled with collectibles, most picked up from regular chests scattered throughout the galaxy. Later in the game, you may start to stumble across Red Chests that neither Cal or BD-1 can splice open.

If you are anything like myself, I immediately had to know what could be in the contents of these locked chests. You will need to be fairly patient, however, as you will not gain the ability to open the red chests in Jedi: Survivor until much later in the main storyline.

Related: How to get the chest in the Chamber of Reason in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Players will unlock the ability to open red chests after progressing to the Mountain Observatory quest in the main storyline. It is along this quest chain that you will unlock the Electro-Dart for BD-1. This new projectile for your droid will be the catalyst to solve countless puzzles, but also your key to opening red chests. If you are looking to open red chests in Jedi: Survivor, here’s what you need to do.

How to open Star Wars Jedi: Survivor‘s red chests

To open red chests in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, players will need to unlock the Electro-Dart for BD-1. Do not worry about missing this ability, as it will be mandatory to unlock to progress in the main storyline, though it will come relatively late into the game.

For most puzzles using this Electro-Dart, BD-1 can shoot the electricity bolt into an electrical cylinder highlighted blue, which usually causes some kind of effect. For opening red chests, apply this same basic principle. Around all red chests should be a highlighted blue cylinder.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Whenever you approach the red chest, look around at your environment and try to first spot the blue cylinder. Once spotted, press down on your D-Pad to aim BD-1 and select the Electro-Dart setting. Shoot the dart into the electrical cylinder and the red chest should start glowing green.

Now that the chest is green, Cal can approach the chest and press the corresponding button to loot what is inside.