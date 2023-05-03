How to get the chest in the Chamber of Reason in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

In Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, the Chamber of Reason is a High Republic Chamber in the Basalt Rift forest on the planet Koboh. There are eight collectibles in the Chamber of Reason. The chest is the hardest collectible to get, but it is also one of the most valuable.

The Chamber of Reason is basically one big puzzle, and you solve it once you find the Essence collectible. This gives you the Dexterity Perk, and completes the “Explore the High Republic Chamber in the forest” Rumor. Rumors are basically what Star Wars Jedi: Survivor calls side quests. Solving the puzzle is difficult enough, but finding that chest is even tougher.

Related: How to complete the Fractured Resolve timed jumping puzzle in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

How to get the Chamber of Reason chest in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

To get the Chamber of Reason chest, you have to complete most of the Chamber of Reason puzzle. That means you have to create a bridge so that you can go get an orb, then you move the bridge and cross it again, taking the second orb with you. Then go up an elevator and use your orb to create a bridge to a platform that you can raise using the Force to flick a switch.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

So once you reach this moving platform, this is where your path needs to split from the main puzzle path. Instead of going up on the platform and throwing your orb over to the right, and creating a bridge to the altar where you’ll find the Dexterity Essence, place your orb in the couple on the raised platform. That’ll create a bridge attached to the platform. Get on the platform and flick the switch, and the bridge will raise along with the platform.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Walk about halfway across that bridge and turn right. There’s a yellow gate here with another coupler behind it. But you probably wouldn’t have noticed it if I hadn’t pointed it out, right? I know I missed it the first 17 times I walked past it. Look up above that gate and you’ll see a circular yellow hole. You need an orb to throw through that hole, but you also need to leave the one that’s generating this bridge exactly where it is.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Go all the way across the bridge, turn left, and look down. If you haven’t collected it already, the Chamber of Reason Datadisc is here. And if you look down, you can see the orb you need. Drop down, but don’t take the orb yet. Instead, pull the switch to the left, so that it creates a bridge that keeps switching on and off. Wait for the bridge to be on, then run halfway along it before jumping to the left and wall-running the rest of the way.

Do another wall-run around the corner, then wall-jump up the wall. Now go back around to where the Datadisc was again, but this time, don’t drop down. Instead, Force pull the orb to you and take it back to the bridge in front of the yellow gate. From the middle of the bridge throw the orb through the circular yellow hole. You won’t get a pink line like you do when you throw an orb directly into a coupler, but I promise you that the orb will land in the coupler if you get it through the hole. When the gate opens, jump across the gap, then turn right to find the chest.