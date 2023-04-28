How to solve the Chamber of Reason puzzle in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Like its predecessor, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has plenty of puzzles that can often stump players. One puzzle that you may run into early on is in the Chamber of Reason.

You can be led to the Chamber of Reason while traversing the Basalt Rift. After meeting novice explorer Toa, who has a short dialog with Cal, you hear a rumor to investigate the High Republic Chamber within the forest. If you follow the marker on your map, you eventually come across this puzzle staging ground.

Similar to the puzzle in this same level, the Chamber of Duality, you are required to build bridges using a fairly simple orb system. If you are not too puzzle inclined, however, this task can be quite difficult. Here is everything you need to know about the Chamber of Reason puzzle in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Related: How to fast travel in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Chamber of Reason Puzzle Guide Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

After using the rope to slide down into the center of the Chamber of Reason, you will see an Orb Coupler and a Switch. Use your Force Pull ability to slide the Orb Couple to the right. This causes the original bridge to dissipate while a new bridge will take its place.

Image via Respawn Entertainment

Cross the newly formed connector and collect the second ball at the end of the bridge. Walk with this ball back to the original area and flip the switch again to slide the Orb Coupler back to the left. Cross this bridge with your second Orb and take the elevator up.

Once you are on the elevated platform, you will see another Orb Coupler. Place the Orb you are carrying in this Coupler and a bridge once again appears. Flip the nearby switch to slide the bridge further to the left. Midway through crossing, you will notice that your new bridge will overlook the original Orb Coupler. Use Force Pull to extract the Orb from below and carry it to the other side.

Image via Respawn Entertainment

Finally, you can place this Orb into the next Orb Coupler at the end of the bridge and flip yet another switch. This switch will power a nearby elevator that you need to ride further up, though be sure to bring your trusty orb with you.

Image via Respawn Entertainment

Once you are on this final platform, toss your Orb across into the Coupler and the final bridge you need will form. Cross this bridge and interact with the alter to your left to complete the Chamber of Reason puzzle.