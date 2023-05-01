The solution looks simple, but only after you've done it.

The Jedha puzzle is one of the first puzzles Star Wars Jedi: Survivor players will come across. Located in The Crypt of Uhrma on the iconic Jedha planet, it requires players to use the force to pull panels in a specific order. Doing so will allow them to progress through the area and continue the story.

What makes it challenging is there are eight panels within the puzzle. This means there are a lot of combinations, and having to try out each one is time-consuming. If you’re looking to avoid that, read on to find out the exact order to pull them.

How to complete the Jedha puzzle in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

To complete the Jedha puzzle in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, use the force to pull the panels in the following order. They’re positioned in two rows of four, so to make the steps easier to understand, we’ll number the panels in each row from one to four in order from left to right.

First, force pull the first panel in the top row

Then, force pull the second panel in the bottom row

After that, force pull the third panel in the bottom row

Finally, force pull the fourth panel in the top row

Essentially, the solution is the two outer panels in the top row and the two middle panels in the bottom row. You can see it in the image below.

Screenshot via HarryNinetyFour on YouTube

If you’ve done it correctly, the door will open automatically and you can continue exploring The Crypt of Uhrma. It’s not the trickiest puzzle in the game, but don’t be fooled by how simple the solution looks.

Having to do it by trial and error can take a long time, so it’s good to get it done.