All celebrities in Squad Busters commercial, listed

A star-studded cast.
Published: May 31, 2024 01:32 pm

Supercell recently dropped its new mobile game Squad Busters, but it isn’t slowing down with the marketing. The company released a commercial with celebrities and influencers to help push the game into the public light.

Squad Busters is a 10-man action-strategy game where players build up squads with characters from all of Supercell’s most popular games, such as Clash of Clans, Brawl Stars, Clash Royale, and Boom Beach. These games play over four-minute rounds to grab the most gems in a match, while also preventing other teams from collecting their own.

Pre-registration rewards might have been a good way to bring some attention to Squad Busters, but Supercell’s new commercial boasted a star-studded mix of actors and social media names who helped bring even more eyes to its debut.

Here are all of the celebrities in the new Squad Busters commercial.

Who are the celebrities in the Squad Busters commercial?

In all, there were about 11 different celebrities and social media influencers who were featured in the new Squad Busters commercial. They ranged from globally renowned actors, new-age TikTok influencers, popular superhero stars, and everything in between.

Here are all of the celebrities who were shown in the Squad Busters commercial:

  • Chris Hemsworth
  • Christina Ricci
  • Ken Jeong
  • Auli’i Cravalho
  • Will Arnett
  • Dolph Lundgren
  • Bella Poarch
  • ZHC
  • Gabriela Moura
  • Thoren Bradley
  • Seth Phillips
