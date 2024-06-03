Image of a treasure chest from the game Squad Busters, featuring a vibrant orange chest with a pink, swirling gem on the front, set against a dynamic blue background.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Squad Busters

How to unlock all Squad Busters characters

If you want to play with a specific character in Squad Busters, the process is the same as with any other.
Image of Bhernardo Viana
Bhernardo Viana
|
Published: Jun 3, 2024 09:55 am

To unlock all Squad Busters characters, the process involves either a bit of luck or some dedication. Regardless of the character you want to play with and their rarity, the steps are the same. Here’s how to get all characters in the game.

How do you unlock more Squad Busters characters?

Screenshot of the daily deals shop in Squad Busters, featuring the 'Battle Healer' for 120,000 coins and various other character offers, including some marked as free.
You can unlock characters with golden coins. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can unlock all characters in Squad Busters by:

  1. Getting them randomly from a Reward Chest (not a match chest)
  2. Buying them from the Shop
  3. Getting them as free rewards from Squad Journey and Gem Pass.

Reward Chests give you characters based on their rarity and the world you have unlocked. Only MEGA Units and a few other mixed rarity characters are impossible to unlock in chests, but you can still get more copies of the latter in their rarity chests after you unlock them. Check out the table below for the full chest unlock list:

Common chest unlocksRare chest unlocksEpic chest unlocksNot unlocked in chests
BarbarianMedicWitchEl Tigre*
GoblinWizardRoyale KingDragon Chicken*
GregDynamikeMortisArcher Queen**
ColtPamBattle HealerNita***
El PrimoHog RiderMax
ChickenPennyBarbarian king
ShellyTank
BoBea
Mavis
Heavy
Trader
*MEGA Units are only available as gameplay rewards from Squad Journey.
**Unlock by connecting your Supercell ID to Squad Busters
***Unlock by reaching level 30 on Squad Journey.

Remember, these chests are not the ones you open during a Squad Busters match, but rather the rewards you get for completing one. While you can roll a unit you don’t own during a match, you can’t use it until you’ve unlocked it via one of the methods listed above.

In the Shop, deals refresh daily and may include a character you don’t own. Sometimes these characters are available for Coins, and other times they are real-money purchases. Either way, unlocking the character is possible.

Another free method to get new characters in Squad Busters is by leveling up your Squad Journey and Gem Pass. These progression systems include free units, such as the Witch and Nita in the Squad Journey and El Tigre and Dragon Chicken from the Gem Pass. Simply play the game and complete challenges to unlock these units.

Some characters may also come from special events. For example, MEGA Unit El Tigre was awarded to all players during the Squad Busters release, and Archer Queen is given to players who connect their game to Supercell ID.

We’ll keep this story updated as new characters are released in Squad Busters.

Read Article Squad Busters tier list – All units ranked
El Primo, Archer Queen, and Barbarian side by side in Squad Busters
El Primo, Archer Queen, and Barbarian side by side in Squad Busters
El Primo, Archer Queen, and Barbarian side by side in Squad Busters
Category: Squad Busters
Squad Busters
Squad Busters tier list – All units ranked
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Jun 1, 2024
