How to unlock all Squad Busters characters

To unlock all Squad Busters characters, the process involves either a bit of luck or some dedication. Regardless of the character you want to play with and their rarity, the steps are the same. Here’s how to get all characters in the game.

How do you unlock more Squad Busters characters?

You can unlock characters with golden coins. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can unlock all characters in Squad Busters by:

Getting them randomly from a Reward Chest (not a match chest) Buying them from the Shop Getting them as free rewards from Squad Journey and Gem Pass.

Reward Chests give you characters based on their rarity and the world you have unlocked. Only MEGA Units and a few other mixed rarity characters are impossible to unlock in chests, but you can still get more copies of the latter in their rarity chests after you unlock them. Check out the table below for the full chest unlock list:

Common chest unlocks Rare chest unlocks Epic chest unlocks Not unlocked in chests Barbarian Medic Witch El Tigre* Goblin Wizard Royale King Dragon Chicken* Greg Dynamike Mortis Archer Queen** Colt Pam Battle Healer Nita*** El Primo Hog Rider Max Chicken Penny Barbarian king Shelly Tank Bo Bea Mavis Heavy Trader *MEGA Units are only available as gameplay rewards from Squad Journey.

**Unlock by connecting your Supercell ID to Squad Busters

***Unlock by reaching level 30 on Squad Journey.

Remember, these chests are not the ones you open during a Squad Busters match, but rather the rewards you get for completing one. While you can roll a unit you don’t own during a match, you can’t use it until you’ve unlocked it via one of the methods listed above.

In the Shop, deals refresh daily and may include a character you don’t own. Sometimes these characters are available for Coins, and other times they are real-money purchases. Either way, unlocking the character is possible.

Another free method to get new characters in Squad Busters is by leveling up your Squad Journey and Gem Pass. These progression systems include free units, such as the Witch and Nita in the Squad Journey and El Tigre and Dragon Chicken from the Gem Pass. Simply play the game and complete challenges to unlock these units.

Some characters may also come from special events. For example, MEGA Unit El Tigre was awarded to all players during the Squad Busters release, and Archer Queen is given to players who connect their game to Supercell ID.

We’ll keep this story updated as new characters are released in Squad Busters.

