Supercell’s ultimate crossover game Squad Busters features characters from some of the developer’s most renowned titles, including Clash of Clans, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, Boom Beach, and Hay Day. But of course, some stand out because of how effective they are in combat.

In Squad Busters, you use characters by buying them from chests in battle, then setting up a squad comprised of these characters. In order to win, you need to survive until times runs out, but you also need to have the most number of collected gems, which you get from killing monsters and other squads in the match.

But which characters do you need to use to farm wins in Squad Busters? Here’s our tier list to know more.

Squad Busters character roles and rarities

So many units, but which ones are the best?

Before we dive into the actual tier list for Squad Busters, here are all the roles in the game:

All-Rounders – Characters that maintain a balance of offense and defense.

Attackers – Characters that solely focus on damaging enemies.

Defenders – Characters you use to defend and tank damage for your squad.

Healers -Characters that heal the other members of your squad.

Speedsters – Characters that give you a speed boost to roam around the area even if your Turbo Boost isn’t full.

Suppliers – These characters are useful in allowing you to farm gold and gems faster compared to other characters.

All characters are classified as Common, Rare, or Epic in rarity. Also, each character has different progression levels which can be unlocked if you collect copies of them as you play the game. These are the Baby, Classic, Super, Ultra and Ultimate versions. Take note that Ultra versions of characters are yet to come in the game.

Squad Busters tier list (July 2024)

Here are all the characters you can use in Squad Busters classified into their respective tiers, based on effectivity and consistency in matches

S-tier – Most effective and consistent characters. Play at least three of these characters in your squad if you want to farm wins, especially if you aim to consistently finish in the top three. Barbarian King, Tank, Archer Queen, Witch, Hog Rider, Mortis

A-tier – Effective and reliable picks. They can be the other priority picks for your team if you do not have majority of the S-tier characters yet. Shelly, Royale King, El Primo, Colt, Medic, Bo, Jessie

B-tier – Good characters. They are still reliable picks in matches. Barbarian, Bea, Ice Wizard, Penny, Goblin, Bandit, Battle Healer, Max, Wizard, Penny

C-tier – Decent characters but can be used in a more casual way. Greg, Nita, Bea, Mavis, Trader, Pam, Heavy, Dr. T

D-tier – Picks that may bring you more losses, but are decent. Chicken



Notable Characters

Barbarian King

All hail the Barbarian King.

Barbarian King is the most balanced character in all of Squad Busters. The Epic character from Clash Royale is an offensive threat while also having good durability. The abilities of his Baby and Classic versions provide offensive effects, his Super version ability heals his own HP when not attacking, and his Ultra version ability gives a Super Rage Spell which can be a toolbox effect. Overall, if you need a character who can almost do it all, Barbarian King is your best choice.

Tank

Fire with the tank.

A Rare character in the game, the Tank from Boom Beach can deal massive damage from a distance when she is inside her tank. However, you need to locate her tank in matches since you will get her from the chests as a normal human. Her Classic, Super, and Ultra versions increase her capabilities when riding the tank, especially the Overdrive buff that speeds up firing and exploration rate.

Archer Queen

Aim to win.

If we’re talking about having one of the best offensive units in Squad Busters, then Archer Queen should always be in the discussion. The Epic rare character from Clash of Clans and Clash Royale is truly a force to be reckoned with with the damage she can deal. Because of her wide array of abilities through her versions, including healing (Super version), Archer Queen should always be a priority pick in matches.

Witch

Skeleton army.

Having more squad members means more chances of collecting gold and gems, as well as killing monsters and opponents. This is where the Witch comes in handy thanks to her ability to summon Skeletons. Her summoning ability becomes stronger as she evolves, making her a must-get character in combat.

Hog Rider

Hug the hog.

A renowned character from Clash of Clans and Clash Royale, Hog Rider is known for being the best Speedster unit in Squad Busters. His abilities revolve around giving you the Turbo effect, allowing you and your squad to move faster as time goes by. You collect more gems and gold because of this, but you can also quickly get away from enemy squads, especially if you have low HP on your characters.

Mortis

Bats are the way.

Another All-Rounder in this list is Mortis, who can revive buster monsters and turn them into bats. Just like the Witch, he focuses on swarming your squad with added units, helping you farm gold and gems faster, as well as to killing more monsters and opponent squads.

Squad Busters Mega Units tier list

There are also characters in Squad Busters called MEGA Units. These are more powerful than the normal characters, but have a lower chance of appearing in chests. They are also classified as consumables, meaning they are one-time use only. You need to spend real money to get more of them, unles Super Cell gets generous and gives more free MEGA Units to players during events.

Here’s our tier list of the MEGA Units in Squad Busters:

S-tier Kitsune Witch

A-tier Sunburn Barbarian, Resort Royale King

B-tier El Tigre, Magical Shelly

C-tier Dragon Chicken

D-tier n/a



Notable MEGA Units

Kitsune Witch

Elite Skeletons are on the way.

Kitsune Witch is the MEGA Unit version of Witch, with moderate health and high damage output. Her ability summons nine Elite Skeletons every nine seconds. This swarming of added units is really powerful in matches, especially since the more squad members you have, the better chance of killing monsters and enemy squad members along the way. Just make sure to keep your squad at a distance to maximize Kitsune Witch’s ranged attacks.

Sunburn Barbarian

It's getting hot in here.

The MEGA Unit version of Barbarian, Sunburn Barbarian, is way cooler than his original version in many ways. His ability to become Elite for 20 seconds means you will have one of the strongest damagers in the game, and the most durable unit in all of Squad Busters. When you use him, put your squad close to monsters or enemy squads since Sunburn Barbarian hits them closely with his umbrella.

Resort Royale King

Royalty in the beach.

The high health, low damage MEGA Unit Resort Royale King keeps the original Royale King’s dedication to summon Royal Recruits as his main ability. But this MEGA Unit version of the character gives more offense and defense to your squad since he summons Elite Recruits to his side. This makes your team more damaging and durable at the same time. Get closer to monsters and enemy squads when using Resort Royale King since his basic attacks are melee.

