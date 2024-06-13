Level up your gaming PC with GIGABYTE’s high-end OLED gaming monitors 

This article was written in partnership with GIGABYTE.

Got a beast of a gaming PC? Then make the most of it with GIGABYTE AORUS QD-OLED monitors. Whether you’re a hardcore solo game, an esports enthusiast, or somewhere in between, you’ll be blown away by these high-end, high-performance screens.

Too many gamers overlook their choice of monitor and, after buying or building a powerhouse PC, give barely a moment’s thought to the screen they’ll then be gaming on. But a sub-par monitor doesn’t just mean you’re not getting the most out of your newly-built PC; a high response time can even cost you those competitive matches.

That’s where GIGABYTE AORUS QD-OLED monitors, available in 32 and 27-inch screen sizes, come in. For nearly 40 years, GIGABYTE has been trusted to deliver the best in hardware and these are no exception, blending unbeatable image quality with stellar performance and features.

GIGABYTE’s 4K AORUS FO32U2 Pro, FO32U2 and QHD FO27Q3 all have a 0.03ms response, perfect for giving you an edge in competitive FPS titles. With their QD-OLED panels, you’re guaranteed an amazing picture with true black and bright vivid colors.

With a 240Hz refresh rate on the 32-inch FO32U2 Pro and FO32U2, as well as a 360Hz on the 27-inch FO27Q3, you can really make the most of your PC’s power for super smooth, blur-free, high-FPS action, an essential boon for pro gaming.

That’s not all either. Winners never settle and neither does GIGABYTE, which is why the AORUS FO32U2 Pro is the first monitor in the world with Displayport 2.1 UHBR20 for the ultimate in display bandwidth.

All three let you switch to 24” at 1080P at the push of a Resolution Switch button, another esports-friendly feature. And their adjustable height, pivot and tilt means that, whatever your desk arrangement, you won’t have to crane your neck while you rack up the kills.

Priced at $799.99 for FO27Q3, $1,0999.99 for FO32U2 and $1,299.99 for FO32U2 Pro, each with a three-year warranty, these monitors offer fantastic value and won’t break the bank. So why wait? Head over to GIGABYTE to give your gaming PC the display it deserves. Find out why top gamers trust GIGABYTE to deliver the best in setups.

