Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has a plethora of characters spread throughout the story, both as main characters and cameos, with Cindy Moon among those to make their debut.

The character may not be as well-known as other female characters from Spider-Man’s illustrious history, like Gwen Stacy, Mary-Jane Watson, or Jessica Drew, but has made quite an impression despite first appearing less than a decade ago.

If you’ve met Cindy Moon in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and are wondering who exactly the mysterious character is, we’ve got all the details you need below. Be warned, there are spoilers ahead in this article.

Who is Cindy Moon in Spider-Man 2?

Could Silk come to a future game? Image via Marvel Comics

Cindy Moon makes an appearance in the end credits scene of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, where she and her father introduce themselves to Miles Morales, Rio Morales, and Hailey.

Though we do not see her face, and merely get a view from behind her head as she waves to the trio, we don’t need much more to get excited about what it could mean for Insomniac moving forward.

First introduced in the comics in 2014, Cindy Moon was bitten by the same spider that bit Peter Parker, giving her similar powers to Spider-Man and leading her to take on the moniker of Silk.

At first, Cindy was a love interest of Parker’s, with the two sharing a strong bond due to their history, but there are some considerable differences between the pair—the biggest being that Cindy spent a large portion of her life locked away for her safety.

She was being hunted by Morlun and the Inheritors, a family based in Earth-001 that hunt Spider-people across the multiverse, which set the story for 2014’s mega-crossover event, Spider-Verse.

That series saw the introduction of Spider-Gwen and sparked the inspiration for the two Spider-Verse animated movies, and it could mean that we may see another huge Spider-Verse story told by Insomniac.

Will there be a Spider-Man 3?

Will we see another game? Image via Insomniac Games

Insomniac is yet to confirm whether a fourth entry in their Spider-Man series will be made, as it’s currently focused on expanding the universe it created with Marvel’s The Wolverine, launching next year.

However, it would be a major surprise if Spider-Man 3 was not made, particularly after the two post-credits scenes in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 hinted toward a third, and perhaps final, chapter in the tale.

Whether we will see a separate game, like Spider-Man: Miles Morales, or whether we’ll have another game where players can control multiple Spider-People, perhaps even Silk herself, remains to be seen.

There’s no denying that Insomniac has a long, long list of stories they could tell and characters they can bring in though, so Spider-Man could be here to stay.

