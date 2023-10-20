Where is the Big Apple Ballers Stadium in Spider-Man 2?

If you’re a trophy hunter, the Big Apple Ballers Stadium in Spider-Man 2 is an area you’ll need to find. This is how you get the Home Run! trophy, and it’s a quick process, so don’t worry, you’ll be back to swinging through the streets of Brooklyn in no time.

Collecting items scattered around the map is a part of most video game titles today, but stacking up trophies is something the hardcore gamers enjoy the most. Like Aunt May and Uncle Ben’s graves, the Big Apple Ballers Stadium can be hard to find without a guide.

Fortunately for you, if you’re in the area, it’s nearly impossible to miss. The sheer size of this stadium covers a large portion of the map, but since the game is so large, it still manages to stay hidden.

How to get the Home Run! trophy in Spider-Man 2

Time to get a homer. Screenshot by Dot Esports An easy home run for Parker. Screenshot by Dot Esports

It’s time to live the American dream and get yourself a home run in Spider-Man 2. To get the Home Run! trophy, head to Big Apple Ballers Stadium as Peter or Miles.

Start by standing on the home plate and do a victory lap, running onto first base, then second, third, and back to the start. This should trigger a voice line if you’ve successfully completed a home run, thus getting the achievement in the process.

Once this is done, you can leave and go back to saving the city, one street at a time.

Where to find Big Apple Ballers Stadium in Spider-Man 2

All the way down the bottom. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Big Apple Ballers Stadium sits down on the southeast corner of the map in Spider-Man 2, next to Coney Island. Head to Downtown Brooklyn, then swing your way over to the spot shown in the picture above.

Once you’re there, make your way onto the pitch to start the process of nabbing the Home Run! achievement.

