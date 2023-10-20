For those who’ve completed both of Spider-Man 2’s predecessors, (spoilers if you haven’t) Aunt May’s grave is a spot you’ll want to head to. It’s surprisingly difficult to find, and if you’re not sure of where it is, it could take ages before you see it.

Since Spider-Man 2 has such a large map, going to each suburb will take forever. Fear not, Dot Esports has the exact location for readers, and we’ll help you find it as quickly as possible.

If you’ve battled through all the challenges in both Spider-Man titles, this area is likely to bring a tear to your eyes. It’s worth visiting, for the story alone.

Where is Aunt May’s grave in Spider-Man 2?

The exact location. Screenshot by Dot Esports Both Aunt May and Uncle Ben are buried here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Aunt May’s grave is on the north side of Harlem in Spider-Man 2. You’ll find it in a graveyard, toward the back end. It can be difficult to spot if you’re wandering from grave to grave, especially if you’re looking at the names of each one as you go by.

Some graves won’t have names, but certain plots do. Aunt May’s grave sits next to Uncle Ben, on a grassy mound with a tree on top. There’ll be flowers scattered around, and you’ll see a prompt where you’ll be able to inspect both.

Once you’ve found the grave, a cutscene will commence with Peter Parker as the main character. He’ll say a few quick words and the game will continue where you left off.

How did Aunt May die in Spider-Man?

Forgive the outfit. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Aunt May dies in the first Spider-Man in this series released in 2018. After Otto Octavius becomes the main story’s true villain, Aunt May contracts the disease released to the public, subsequently dying as a result.

As players jump to the next title, the story continues. This then gives players the opportunity to visit her grave in Spider-Man 2.

