Venom actor Tom Hardy issues one-word verdict on star of Spider-Man 2

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has made quite an impression since it launched on Oct. 20, and its stars are even being acknowledged by their Hollywood counterparts.

Insomniac Games introduced Venom as Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’s big bad, spawning the latest iteration of the iconic villain and following in the footsteps of Sony’s two Venom movies.

Tom Hardy portrays Eddie Brock in Venom and its sequel, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, and he issued a decisive verdict on the work done by Tony Todd, who voices the symbiote in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

In a simple post on Instagram, Hardy posted a black and white image of Todd alongside the word “legend” and a fire emoji.

A simple verdict. Screenshot via Tom Hardy on Instagram.

Todd voices Venom alongside Jim Parri, who voices Harry Osborn, giving two unique sides to the character. Both actors gave excellent performances, and it’s truly harrowing when the character switches between his personalities.

Venom had a somewhat troubled period in popular media, but that improved significantly with Hardy and Howard. Fans are hoping Todd’s voice work for Venom is not over, and there’s potential for the villain to return if Insomniac dishes out DLC for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 or develops another sequel.

For the time being, fans can replay the gripping story to experience Todd’s superb work again, and if you don’t want to lose all your hard work, you’ll be able to play New Game+ with a future update.

Fans after more Venom don’t have long to wait, as Venom 3, starring Tom Hardy, is slated to launch on July 12th, 2024. That said, the Hollywood strikes could end up delaying the film, so stay tuned.

