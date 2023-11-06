Spider-Man 2’s passing of the torch isn’t the outcome all players were after

The Spider-Man 2 developers have revealed who will take the web-slinging reins in the franchise’s next release, and fans aren’t particularly happy.

Miles Morales will apparently be the top dog, the devs confirmed, with Peter Parker sitting on the sidelines in Insominiac’s next Spider-endeavor. While Spider-Man 2’s ending gives a significant hint as to who is in charge next time around, Insomniac confirmed the passing of the torch in an Oct. 27 interview with Gizmodo. While it makes sense, it seems the community may not be ready to lose Parker’s Spider-Man just yet.

A portion of the community doesn’t want a “forced” transition to a new Spider-Man, according to Nov. 5 social media posts, with many suggesting Parker’s story hasn’t finished; they want to see more in Spider-Man 3.

Natural? This was the plan after the first game blew up. They're going to force it. Just like the comics. Good luck. — Kilo Harrison 🇺🇸 (@kil071art) November 5, 2023

Spider-Man 2’s narrative director Ben Arfmann shared he’d been hoping for a moment when Peter would pass the torch to Miles, and the final moments of the sequel’s story did just that.

At the end of Spider-Man 2, Miles and Peter have a brief conversation about the Emily-May Foundation. Miles interjects, saying “I’ve got this”, and then proceeds to don the metaphorical crown as the one and only Spider-Man.

Even though it seems like an open-and-shut case, especially with the developers now weighing in, players were still concerned about hints scattered in post-credit scenes. Players feel like the Spider-Man vs. Green Goblin battle hinted the game’s conclusion had been forgotten, despite being roughly 10 minutes apart.

Odds are, we’ll still see Peter Parker in Spider-Man 3, which only makes sense. However, Miles is now shaping up to be the main character, with Peter likely popping in and out of frame to assist with the various bosses in the next game.

With multiple big-name villains sprinkled throughout postgame cutscenes, gamers might need more than one Spider-Man to take them on in the threequel story.