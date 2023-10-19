Spider-Man 2’s NYC background noise was created in an interesting way

In anticipation of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, one of the developers revealed an interesting way they made New York City come to life in the game.

Jerry Berlongieri, the senior audio director at Insomniac Games, showed off a video of actors walking around in a room having casual, improvised conversations on Oct 18. They were doing so surrounded by microphones, allowing the developers to capture conversations in a very natural way for the background noise in Spider-Man 2.

#Spider-Man2 – The sounds of NYC come to life through many, many sonic layers. At street level the sounds of distant voices are recorded using ‘walla’ groups. This is a look at how we capture some of that. pic.twitter.com/QKcEXpbVIl — Jerry Berlongieri (@Berlongieri) October 18, 2023

“At street level the sounds of distant voices are recorded using ‘walla’ groups,’ Berlongieri wrote. The actors give their best in the video, and it does indeed sound like random, big-city chatter you’d find in any major city in the world.

The hype for Spider-Man 2 is through the roof. It’s more than exciting to see this dedication from Insomniac Games, which seems to be pulling out all the stops for the game.

In Spider-Man 2, players will play as Peter Parker and Miles Morales, who are trying to lead normal lives in NYC. But, as always, something goes wrong. We don’t know much about the story yet, and even if we did, we wouldn’t want to spoil it. But we do know the protagonists will stumble upon some of their most infamous villains, including Kraven the Hunter, The Lizard, Venom, Sandman, and more.

