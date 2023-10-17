Can you play as Venom in Spider-Man 2? – Answered

Marvel’s Spider-Man franchise has been steadily expanding its universe. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is set to include the iconic villain Venom, a character fans are eager to control at least once in the game.

For non-comic readers, the Venom symbiote arc has been a fan-favorite storyline for the wall-crawler due to the level of character development it offers and the sheer power of the Symbiote. Venom in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has been featured in several trailers, but the real question is whether you can play the game as him.

Is Venom a playable character in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2?

It’s currently not confirmed if Venom is a playable character in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. Though Venom appeared in multiple scenes in the trailer, he’s only one of the game’s main villains for the moment.

However, you’ll still have some Symbiote action, as Peter Parker will be playable while rocking the Symbiote suit. This allows players to experience the full power of the Symbiote and witness its impact on Peter as he grapples with its influence.

You okay there Peter? Image via Insomniac Games

In the meantime, we’ll also learn more about Harry Osborn and his actions that will lead him to become the Venom. For now, fans know that Harry is dying of an illness in the Marvel’s Spider-Man universe, and the Symbiote looks to be his only out.

But all is not lost for fans longing to step into Venom’s shoes, even if it’s just for a mission. In the 2005 Ultimate Spider-Man video game, players could explore two parallel storylines featuring both Peter Parker and Venom. Taking inspiration from the past, Insomniac Games may decide to treat fans with a nostalgic feature, adding a couple of Venom missions to strengthen his storyline.

If Venom remains unplayable, players can still enjoy their time with the Symbiote suit until Peter awakens from his power-induced coma.

